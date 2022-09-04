ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. Officials: Danbury High School evacuated due to ‘gas odor’. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with widespread temperatures. of 100 to 105. Overnight low temperatures will offer little. relief with temperatures falling to the mid 70s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A post-Labor Day storm brought several inches of rain to Connecticut Tuesday amid an ongoing drought. The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.
Dozens still without power in CT after storms

Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mississippi’s only burn center to close Oct. 14

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
JACKSON, MS
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor and remember Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death at age 96. In accordance with President Joe Biden’s order, flags are to remain lowered until sunset...
INDIANA STATE
