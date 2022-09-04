ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified

Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
KETV.com

A 25-year-old man dies after car collides with pole, according to Lincoln police

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 25-year-old man died after a car crashed into a pole Monday in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the crash near Holdrege Street and N. Cotner Boulevard. Lincoln police said a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was northbound on N. Cotner and lost control as it attempted to turn eastbound onto Holdrege.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Hickman, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
City
Sprague, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

BREAKING: Police arrest wanted suspect in Omaha homicide

People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nearly...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two-vehicle crash causes road closure in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln closed one road midday Tuesday. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the crash near 20th Street and Pine Lake Road just after 11 a.m. Officers shut down westbound Pine Lake Road for nearly an hour, which...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Lancaster County#Lincoln Fire And Rescue
WOWT

Thursday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Lincoln-Lancaster County update. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. Neighbors voice concern over proposed Costco store. People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One dead after Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. A vehicle was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for Omaha double murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He’s been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast

People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nearly one month into the new school year and one OPS family is finally...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy