Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Three people sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Ashland
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle sent three people to the hospital. It’s reported a pickup truck and a car crashed head-on at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Ashland. A motorcycle with two people on board was unable to avoid that collision...
WOWT
Cass County officials cited Waverly man after crash involving school bus
WAVERLY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly man was ticketed for a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a school bus. The bus was carrying students from Waverly home after school. A man driving a Ford F-550 slowed to stop in the roadway and replace a...
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
KETV.com
A 25-year-old man dies after car collides with pole, according to Lincoln police
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 25-year-old man died after a car crashed into a pole Monday in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the crash near Holdrege Street and N. Cotner Boulevard. Lincoln police said a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was northbound on N. Cotner and lost control as it attempted to turn eastbound onto Holdrege.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
BREAKING: Police arrest wanted suspect in Omaha homicide
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nearly...
klkntv.com
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway around 1 a.m., after the machine’s temperature began soaring. Crews were...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash causes road closure in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln closed one road midday Tuesday. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the crash near 20th Street and Pine Lake Road just after 11 a.m. Officers shut down westbound Pine Lake Road for nearly an hour, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
BREAKING: 14-year-old in court, charged with manslaughter in deadly Omaha shooting
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nearly...
WOWT
LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police plan to release new details in a homicide investigation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live at 3 p.m. in the video player above or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV. William Wright, 55, is in custody...
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Lincoln-Lancaster County update. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing...
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wife of a man shot and killed Monday said she’s still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult. The 28-year-old named Mr. Parker was known to many as a family...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Car hurls onto its side after colliding with minivan near Lincoln school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A minivan and car collided Tuesday morning in Lincoln, hurling the car onto its side. This happened near 56th and A Streets, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nine units were called to the scene near Pius X Catholic High School. So far, it’s not clear what...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. Neighbors voice concern over proposed Costco store. People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus...
klkntv.com
One dead after Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. A vehicle was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
WOWT
Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for Omaha double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He’s been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district...
WOWT
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nearly one month into the new school year and one OPS family is finally...
WOWT
Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
KETV.com
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 14-year-old boy for Monday homicide; identify victim of shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to a homicide Monday evening. "It's very, very disturbing to see young people involved in this kind of violence with guns," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Around 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a...
Comments / 0