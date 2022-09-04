ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otoe County, NE

WOWT

Police arrest wanted suspect in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested a suspect in connection to an August homicide Wednesday. U.S. Marshals offered an additional $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest last Friday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Anthony Collins III, 20. Smith was found in...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Troopers seize stolen guns, MDMA on I-80 in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The smell of marijuana led state troopers to two stolen guns and drugs in a vehicle on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. Around 6:50 a.m. Mountain time, a trooper pulled over a Nissan Versa for speeding near Lodgepole, which is west of Ogallala. When the...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified

Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One dead after Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. A vehicle was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
News Channel Nebraska

Two teens reportedly break into church, store in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A church and a store were reportedly broken into Monday evening by two Lincoln teens. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to Bubbles and Blocks, 4930 Lindberg St., around 6:45 p.m. for a burglary after a report of a fire alarm. The officers reportedly saw one of the front windows had been shattered.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast

People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nearly one month into the new school year and one OPS family is finally...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. Neighbors voice concern over proposed Costco store. People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Two-vehicle crash causes road closure in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln closed one road midday Tuesday. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the crash near 20th Street and Pine Lake Road just after 11 a.m. Officers shut down westbound Pine Lake Road for nearly an hour, which...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Development dispute in Omaha neighborhood

Warm ahead of a Friday night front that brings fall temps and rain. Neighbors voice concern over proposed Costco store. People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. Suicide Prevention Week. Updated: 21 hours ago. September marks Suicide...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Lincoln Citizens Rescue Man From Pond

Lincoln Police say a man who suffered a medical issue just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon ended up driving into a pond near 75th & Badger Rd. LPD says 35 year old Jordan Kurtzer was traveling through the area and says he saw a large splash in the pond and noticed the partially submerged truck.
LINCOLN, NE

