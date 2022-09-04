Read full article on original website
WOWT
Police arrest wanted suspect in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested a suspect in connection to an August homicide Wednesday. U.S. Marshals offered an additional $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest last Friday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Anthony Collins III, 20. Smith was found in...
klkntv.com
Troopers seize stolen guns, MDMA on I-80 in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The smell of marijuana led state troopers to two stolen guns and drugs in a vehicle on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. Around 6:50 a.m. Mountain time, a trooper pulled over a Nissan Versa for speeding near Lodgepole, which is west of Ogallala. When the...
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
klkntv.com
One dead after Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. A vehicle was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests more than 60 impaired drivers in two-week campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested more than 60 impaired drivers during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign, which ran from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, led to troopers arresting 66 people for driving under the influence, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Two teens reportedly break into church, store in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A church and a store were reportedly broken into Monday evening by two Lincoln teens. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to Bubbles and Blocks, 4930 Lindberg St., around 6:45 p.m. for a burglary after a report of a fire alarm. The officers reportedly saw one of the front windows had been shattered.
WOWT
BREAKING: 14-year-old in court, charged with manslaughter in deadly Omaha shooting
BREAKING: 14-year-old in court, charged with manslaughter in deadly Omaha shooting
WOWT
Cass County officials cited Waverly man after crash involving school bus
WAVERLY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly man was ticketed for a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a school bus. The bus was carrying students from Waverly home after school. A man driving a Ford F-550 slowed to stop in the roadway and replace a...
klkntv.com
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway around 1 a.m., after the machine’s temperature began soaring. Crews were...
WOWT
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
News Channel Nebraska
Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
KETV.com
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
News Channel Nebraska
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash causes road closure in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln closed one road midday Tuesday. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the crash near 20th Street and Pine Lake Road just after 11 a.m. Officers shut down westbound Pine Lake Road for nearly an hour, which...
WOWT
Development dispute in Omaha neighborhood
Development dispute in Omaha neighborhood
WOWT
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
klin.com
Two Lincoln Citizens Rescue Man From Pond
Lincoln Police say a man who suffered a medical issue just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon ended up driving into a pond near 75th & Badger Rd. LPD says 35 year old Jordan Kurtzer was traveling through the area and says he saw a large splash in the pond and noticed the partially submerged truck.
