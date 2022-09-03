Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
chathamstartribune.com
Child dies in early morning crash
A six-year-old child was killed and two more children suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early on Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven Road, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County man found dead in vehicle
Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5) in Campbell County, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Labor Day, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a call that led to a homicide...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Campbell County homicide after police chase
ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On September 4, authorities found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, who they later identified as 40-year-old Jason Marcus of Appomattox County. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Danville Officer helps elderly couple with flat tire get back on the road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police officer is being praised for taking the job of protecting and serving the community to a whole new level. "We would like to thank a moment to recognize one of our finest, Officer Gulley," Danville Police said. "We received this message from a citizen. Our job is to protect and serve our community. Our officers lead by example."
WDBJ7.com
Suspect taken into custody following Campbell Co. homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Dashawn Hamlett, 23 of Campbell Co., has been taken into custody for a homicide along Leesville Road. Jason Marcus, 40 of Appomattox Co., was found dead inside a vehicle in Campbell County on Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained charges for...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
WDBJ7.com
24-year-old man missing out of Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - September 6: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has provided more information about this missing persons case. According to a press release from the agency Tuesday, Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. He was last seen leaving his home on Unity Dr. in Axton.
WDBJ7.com
Crash that closed lane along US-220N in Henry Co. cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry Co. crash along US-220 near the ramp from US 58 is impacting traffic. The north right lane and shoulder are both closed, according to VDOT.
wfxrtv.com
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,. The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off...
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WSLS
One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
wfirnews.com
85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire
On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
wfirnews.com
Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police
A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
Mathews County man said he killed his parents in 'a fit of rage,' investigator testifies
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The case against a Mathews County man accused of killing his parents is headed to a grand jury. Jonathan Moore was charged in the stabbing death of his parents back in June. On Wednesday morning, Moore appeared in court and could be seen crying throughout the hearing.
WSLS
No injuries after Danville high school security officer knocked down, exposing gun
DANVILLE, Va. – An incident at George Washington High School Tuesday has left rumors swirling on social media. According to a Facebook post, a fight broke out during lunch when the director of safety and security was knocked down, exposing his gun. The post says a security officer quickly...
WSLS
Danville structure fire started after food was left cooking unattended, authorities say
DANVILLE, Va. – A fire left a Danville house with some damage on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the Danville Fire Department said they responded to reports of a structure fire in the 130 block of Kirkwood Dr. Authorities said the fire happened around 2 p.m., and crews first on scene...
WSET
Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
Comments / 0