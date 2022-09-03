ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Child dies in early morning crash

A six-year-old child was killed and two more children suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early on Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven Road, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox County man found dead in vehicle

Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5) in Campbell County, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Labor Day, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a call that led to a homicide...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Traffic Accident#Virginia State Police#Chevrolet#Callands
WSET

Danville Officer helps elderly couple with flat tire get back on the road

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police officer is being praised for taking the job of protecting and serving the community to a whole new level. "We would like to thank a moment to recognize one of our finest, Officer Gulley," Danville Police said. "We received this message from a citizen. Our job is to protect and serve our community. Our officers lead by example."
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect taken into custody following Campbell Co. homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Dashawn Hamlett, 23 of Campbell Co., has been taken into custody for a homicide along Leesville Road. Jason Marcus, 40 of Appomattox Co., was found dead inside a vehicle in Campbell County on Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained charges for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

24-year-old man missing out of Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - September 6: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has provided more information about this missing persons case. According to a press release from the agency Tuesday, Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. He was last seen leaving his home on Unity Dr. in Axton.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,. The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire

On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police

A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy