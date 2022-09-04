Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Houston shooting outside convenience store
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night. James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.
fox26houston.com
Mother of man shot to death outside Washington Ave. nightclub wants justice
HOUSTON - A mother is pleading for justice after her son was shot and killed outside a Washington Avenue nightclub. The shooting left 33-year-old German Maravilla Aguilar dead and two others injured last month outside Heart Nightclub and no one has been arrested yet. PREVIOUS: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills man, injures...
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance photos released of two suspects tied to fatal shooting outside home in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of two suspects tied to a fatal shooting of a man on July 12 in a southeast Houston neighborhood, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. outside a home in the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane.
myfoxzone.com
Baby found safe at relative's home after father reported he was in stolen Jeep, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A baby boy reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe after his father said he was in the backseat of a stolen Jeep in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 6-month-old was safe around...
Woman shot at least 5 times during argument outside NE Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
Deputies said the motive of the shooting is unclear, though they think the woman got into some sort of argument with the gunman.
HPD asks for help identifying suspects in deadly July shooting of man in city's south side
The motive behind Deshawn Celestine's death remains unknown. Now, HPD said they are looking to find two suspects and a possible Nissan vehicle involved.
fox26houston.com
Who killed Jason Jolley? Houston man shot in front of car wash in 2017
HOUSTON - The search for answers continues five years after police say a man was struck by a stray bullet and killed in front of a car wash in northeast Houston. Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of Jason Jolley, 42, on July 30, 2017.
Video shows 3 armed men robbing $50K worth of merchandise from Houston store
HOUSTON — Houston Police released surveillance footage and new details after three armed men stole nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from an eyeglass store in the Tanglewood area. The robbery happened Friday in the middle of the day at the Pro Optix Eye Care on San Felipe Street. Three...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting in May
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of shooting a 29-year-old man to death in May has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Robert Taylor, 34, has since been charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Gregory Scott. On May 5, Houston police responded to reports...
DUI suspect was driving wrong way before crashing into W. Harris County restaurant, witnesses say
Surveillance video shows the moment sparks flew as the alleged wrong-way driver sped into the building. Investigators said he was wanted for felony warrants.
Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON — Omar Ursin, the deputy constable who was shot and killed last month while picking up food for his family, will be laid to rest Thursday. His funeral will be held at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North. There will be a public viewing...
Click2Houston.com
Several streets shut down, people evacuated after suspicious package found at downtown Houston building, police say
HOUSTON – Several streets in downtown Houston are being temporarily shut down as police investigate a suspicious package found at a building, according to Houston police. The Wells Fargo Building in the 1000 block of Louisiana, where the package was found, has also been evacuated, police said. The intersections...
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
WANTED: Man accused of molesting child for more than a year on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man accused of child sex abuse is wanted in Houston. Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for your help to find Ricardo Garcia who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Police on Friday, Feb. 22, Houston police...
fox26houston.com
Driver found shot in car in northwest Harris County
A driver was shot Monday night and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities responded to a call in the 12700 block of Huffmeister Road around 9:45 p.m. and found a man shot in the driver’s seat. The sheriff’s office says...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
fox26houston.com
More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns were stolen from a local designer over Labor Day weekend. Houston police need your help identifying the suspects. It happened at the David Peck Boutique on Fountainview and San Felipe around 1 a.m. Friday. Police say burglars broke in with a...
Man shot at least 4 times while sitting outside food store in Third Ward
Houston police said the victim was sitting on the curb when a gunman in a white hoodie approached and fired several shots. Now, they're reviewing surveillance video.
KENS 5
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
cw39.com
Constable: $20K in meth, catalytic converters seized in traffic stop
HOUSTON (CW39) Thousands of dollars worth of stolen auto parts and drug are now off the streets, thanks to deputies and investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s office. It started with a traffic stop in the 2300 block of FM 1960 road, Tuesday, September 6. When 33 year old Terry Dunn was pulled over, deputies learned he had three open traffic warrants.
