ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Mother of man shot to death outside Washington Ave. nightclub wants justice

HOUSTON - A mother is pleading for justice after her son was shot and killed outside a Washington Avenue nightclub. The shooting left 33-year-old German Maravilla Aguilar dead and two others injured last month outside Heart Nightclub and no one has been arrested yet. PREVIOUS: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills man, injures...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Who killed Jason Jolley? Houston man shot in front of car wash in 2017

HOUSTON - The search for answers continues five years after police say a man was struck by a stray bullet and killed in front of a car wash in northeast Houston. Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of Jason Jolley, 42, on July 30, 2017.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#Khou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
KHOU

She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver found shot in car in northwest Harris County

A driver was shot Monday night and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities responded to a call in the 12700 block of Huffmeister Road around 9:45 p.m. and found a man shot in the driver’s seat. The sheriff’s office says...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Constable: $20K in meth, catalytic converters seized in traffic stop

HOUSTON (CW39) Thousands of dollars worth of stolen auto parts and drug are now off the streets, thanks to deputies and investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s office. It started with a traffic stop in the 2300 block of FM 1960 road, Tuesday, September 6. When 33 year old Terry Dunn was pulled over, deputies learned he had three open traffic warrants.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy