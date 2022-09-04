ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary

Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
ADVOCACY
newsfromthestates.com

Nevada’s Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing

Failing infrastructure and paltry funding for tribes in Nevada has likely contributed to the growing number of Native American households in the state facing plumbing and water quality problems, according to a new study. (Image by Kati from Pixabay) For nearly seven years the Walker River Paiute Tribe has requested...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona tribes will get $106 million to boost broadband access

Indigenous people living on tribal lands have less access to high-speed internet than the general U.S population. But in an effort to change that, the U.S. Department of Commerce is giving $106 million to five Arizona tribes to boost broadband installation and access. The grants are being used to fund...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Government
City
De Soto, KS
Local
Kansas Society
De Soto, KS
Government
newsfromthestates.com

Final projects selected in $25 million program for sustainable development in Southeast Alaska

Sunrise lights the sky over Thomsen Harbor and Mt. Edgecumbe in Sitka in this 2011 photo. Sitka, surrounded by the Tongass National Forest, is the site of multiple projects funded through the Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy. Projects include forest products development, trail improvements and a youth program. (Photo by Jeffrey Wickett/U.S. Forest Service)
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Hirohito
Person
Laura Kelly
newsfromthestates.com

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Minnesota election administration explained: Recounts and election contests

A ballot that was challenged during the election recount in the Senate race between Al Franken and Sen. Norm Coleman is seen at the Minneapolis Elections Warehouse on November 19, 2008. Ballots circles are supposed to be filled in completely which is why this ballot was challenged. The key issue in that race wound up being improperly rejected absentee ballots. The Legislature subsequently established more consistent absentee voting procedures. Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Earth#Kansas Legislature#Panasonic Corp#Kansas Reflector#The New Earth Exposition#Stanford Daily#The White House
newsfromthestates.com

Union organizers share their experiences as the economy shows workers their power

Firefighters, construction workers and other union members rallied in March 2021 to support nurses who were negotiating a new contract at Meriter hospital in Madison. (Erik Gunn | Wisconsin Examiner) A half-dozen activists were wrapping up a 90-minute conversation Wednesday when Conner Erickson offered his tip to people trying to...
MADISON, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Policy changes can help Alaska’s new farmers work in permafrost conditions, UAF experts say

Seasonal caretakers Marissa and John Neill of Trapper Creek survey a garden at Pilgrim Hot Springs on Sept. 4, 2021. The area's soil is warmed by geothermal heat, creating an oasis within permafrost territory. Crops have been grown at the site, on and off, for more than a century. A project by the nonprofit Kawerak is investigating ways to use vegetables grown at Pilgrim Hot Springs to help address food-security needs in the Nome region. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
FAIRBANKS, AK
newsfromthestates.com

DeSantis leads Crist among older voters in AARP poll

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Charlie Crist by three points in an AARP-sponsored survey released Wednesday that’s weighted toward older voters, but the difference is within the poll’s margin for error. Overall, the 1,626 likely Florida voters surveyed went 50 percent for DeSantis and 47 percent for...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

Bumper stickers on cars outside the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
newsfromthestates.com

Democratic Oregon governor nominee Tina Kotek argues for gun safety at Portland forum

PORTLAND – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek has pushed for a debate solely on gun laws since a gunman murdered 19 young children in Texas this spring. By Wednesday, in the wake of a grocery store shooting in one of Oregon’s largest cities, Kotek had given up on getting her two rivals in the governor’s race to debate gun policy. Instead, she joined gun control advocates, including the leader of a national gun safety group, at a performance space in north Portland to talk about gun control on her own.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Mora County still struggling amid flooding disasters

An acequia moves in Mora County toward Morphy Lake in June 2022, which is near where flooding is happening now. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) With bridges threatening to collapse from flooding, destroyed roads trapping people in or away from their homes and poor cell service, Mora County still has a long way to go in recovering from the state’s largest wildfire.
MORA COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy