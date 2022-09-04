Read full article on original website
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
Nevada’s Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing
Failing infrastructure and paltry funding for tribes in Nevada has likely contributed to the growing number of Native American households in the state facing plumbing and water quality problems, according to a new study. (Image by Kati from Pixabay) For nearly seven years the Walker River Paiute Tribe has requested...
Now’s the time for Kansans to wade out of the water of meaningless anti-abortion rhetoric
Signs for and against the state constitutional amendment became a common sight throughout Kansas over summer. Now that the vote is over, we can take a step back. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public...
Arizona tribes will get $106 million to boost broadband access
Indigenous people living on tribal lands have less access to high-speed internet than the general U.S population. But in an effort to change that, the U.S. Department of Commerce is giving $106 million to five Arizona tribes to boost broadband installation and access. The grants are being used to fund...
Kobach defends Bannon, deflects personal responsibility over alleged border wall corruption
OLATHE — Kansas attorney general candidate Kris Kobach offered a sweeping defense of former presidential adviser Stephen Bannon amid allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to operation of We Build the Wall Inc. Kobach said alleged wrongdoing involving the organization that raised millions of dollars for construction...
Ambiguous Idaho abortion laws that misunderstand pregnancy care will cause harm to patients
People protest in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
At the Advanced Learning Academy at Euclid in San Antonio, second grade students read while their teacher works individually with students. (Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Results from a...
Final projects selected in $25 million program for sustainable development in Southeast Alaska
Sunrise lights the sky over Thomsen Harbor and Mt. Edgecumbe in Sitka in this 2011 photo. Sitka, surrounded by the Tongass National Forest, is the site of multiple projects funded through the Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy. Projects include forest products development, trail improvements and a youth program. (Photo by Jeffrey Wickett/U.S. Forest Service)
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
Kansas attorney general candidate emerges from tragedy with refined sense of public service
TOPEKA — Democrat Chris Mann looks at the job of Kansas attorney general through the lens of personal experience as a law enforcement officer, crime victim, prosecutor and defense lawyer. Mann, competing against Republican nominee Kris Kobach in the November election, said he wouldn’t not approached this foray into...
Democrats continue to outraise, outspend Republican opponents in Colorado statewide races
Democrats elected to statewide offices in Colorado continue to outraise their Republican opponents in the lead-up to the general election and head into the final two months of campaigning with significantly more cash on hand. Some of that money comes from the candidates’ own pockets. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared...
Minnesota election administration explained: Recounts and election contests
A ballot that was challenged during the election recount in the Senate race between Al Franken and Sen. Norm Coleman is seen at the Minneapolis Elections Warehouse on November 19, 2008. Ballots circles are supposed to be filled in completely which is why this ballot was challenged. The key issue in that race wound up being improperly rejected absentee ballots. The Legislature subsequently established more consistent absentee voting procedures. Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images.
Union organizers share their experiences as the economy shows workers their power
Firefighters, construction workers and other union members rallied in March 2021 to support nurses who were negotiating a new contract at Meriter hospital in Madison. (Erik Gunn | Wisconsin Examiner) A half-dozen activists were wrapping up a 90-minute conversation Wednesday when Conner Erickson offered his tip to people trying to...
Policy changes can help Alaska’s new farmers work in permafrost conditions, UAF experts say
Seasonal caretakers Marissa and John Neill of Trapper Creek survey a garden at Pilgrim Hot Springs on Sept. 4, 2021. The area's soil is warmed by geothermal heat, creating an oasis within permafrost territory. Crops have been grown at the site, on and off, for more than a century. A project by the nonprofit Kawerak is investigating ways to use vegetables grown at Pilgrim Hot Springs to help address food-security needs in the Nome region. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
DeSantis leads Crist among older voters in AARP poll
GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Charlie Crist by three points in an AARP-sponsored survey released Wednesday that’s weighted toward older voters, but the difference is within the poll’s margin for error. Overall, the 1,626 likely Florida voters surveyed went 50 percent for DeSantis and 47 percent for...
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
Bumper stickers on cars outside the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”
Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour
EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend...
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor
PORTLAND – In 2014, voters in deeply Democratic Maryland shocked the nation by electing Larry Hogan, only the second Republican to hold that state’s highest office in the past half-century. Hogan, who visited Oregon this week to campaign for Republican Christine Drazan, believes Drazan can do the same....
Democratic Oregon governor nominee Tina Kotek argues for gun safety at Portland forum
PORTLAND – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek has pushed for a debate solely on gun laws since a gunman murdered 19 young children in Texas this spring. By Wednesday, in the wake of a grocery store shooting in one of Oregon’s largest cities, Kotek had given up on getting her two rivals in the governor’s race to debate gun policy. Instead, she joined gun control advocates, including the leader of a national gun safety group, at a performance space in north Portland to talk about gun control on her own.
Mora County still struggling amid flooding disasters
An acequia moves in Mora County toward Morphy Lake in June 2022, which is near where flooding is happening now. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) With bridges threatening to collapse from flooding, destroyed roads trapping people in or away from their homes and poor cell service, Mora County still has a long way to go in recovering from the state’s largest wildfire.
