PORTLAND – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek has pushed for a debate solely on gun laws since a gunman murdered 19 young children in Texas this spring. By Wednesday, in the wake of a grocery store shooting in one of Oregon’s largest cities, Kotek had given up on getting her two rivals in the governor’s race to debate gun policy. Instead, she joined gun control advocates, including the leader of a national gun safety group, at a performance space in north Portland to talk about gun control on her own.

OREGON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO