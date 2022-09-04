ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Minnesota election administration explained: Recounts and election contests

A ballot that was challenged during the election recount in the Senate race between Al Franken and Sen. Norm Coleman is seen at the Minneapolis Elections Warehouse on November 19, 2008. Ballots circles are supposed to be filled in completely which is why this ballot was challenged. The key issue in that race wound up being improperly rejected absentee ballots. The Legislature subsequently established more consistent absentee voting procedures. Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

Bumper stickers on cars outside the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Columbus, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Clearwater, NE
City
Ewing, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
newsfromthestates.com

DeSantis leads Crist among older voters in AARP poll

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Charlie Crist by three points in an AARP-sponsored survey released Wednesday that’s weighted toward older voters, but the difference is within the poll’s margin for error. Overall, the 1,626 likely Florida voters surveyed went 50 percent for DeSantis and 47 percent for...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Democratic Oregon governor nominee Tina Kotek argues for gun safety at Portland forum

PORTLAND – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek has pushed for a debate solely on gun laws since a gunman murdered 19 young children in Texas this spring. By Wednesday, in the wake of a grocery store shooting in one of Oregon’s largest cities, Kotek had given up on getting her two rivals in the governor’s race to debate gun policy. Instead, she joined gun control advocates, including the leader of a national gun safety group, at a performance space in north Portland to talk about gun control on her own.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia Oath Keepers’ military ties and more Va. headlines

• Leaked data on the far-right Oath Keepers group shows Virginia has the most members with military ties.—Newsweek. • “A Navy reservist has been indicted in Virginia on charges of possessing unregistered firearms months after authorities in D.C. charged him with breaching the Capitol with the Proud Boys extremist group.”—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Blood
Person
David Wright
Person
Cap Dierks
newsfromthestates.com

Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot

Teacher Leah Jones speaks to Reclaim Idaho volunteers and supporters on July 6, 2022, at the Idaho State Capitol. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) Reclaim Idaho organizers are pulling the Quality Education Act funding initiative from the Nov. 8 general election ballot following last week’s special session of the Idaho Legislature.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here

Election officials continue a post-election audit in Clark County on June 13, 2022. (Courtesy Indiana Secretary of State's Office) Election skepticism and harassment are on the rise across the country, but Indiana officials say they haven’t noted a difference locally. In a national survey of nearly 600 election officials...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Nebraska Democratic Party#Election State#The Independent Cattlemen#State S Office
newsfromthestates.com

LePage expresses support for abortion restrictions, opposition to raising wages

Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage declared his support for restrictions on abortion and opposition to raising the minimum wage and furthering the transition to renewable energy, among other controversial stances, in his responses to a recent questionnaire from the Christian Education League of Maine. The questionnaire by the group, which...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit

"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary

Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
ADVOCACY
newsfromthestates.com

A ‘Jekyll & Hyde’: Scorecard grades Legislature on environmental votes | Tuesday Morning Coffee

A heron is perched on a piling at sunrise on the Chesapeake Bay in Chesapeake Beach (Photo by yvonnenavalaney/stock.adobe.com/Maryland Matters). When it comes to its environmental votes, Pennsylvania’s 253-member General Assembly is a legislative “Jekyll and Hyde,” veering between approving commonsense bills protecting the commonwealth’s natural resources, even as lawmakers pursue constitutional changes that could roll back efforts to regulate greenhouse gases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
newsfromthestates.com

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot

Colorado voters will decide this November whether to boost state spending on affordable-housing initiatives by tapping into funds that could otherwise be returned under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Initiative 108, which officially qualified for the 2022 ballot last month, would dedicate an additional $300 million annually to the...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy