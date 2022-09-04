Read full article on original website
Minnesota election administration explained: Recounts and election contests
A ballot that was challenged during the election recount in the Senate race between Al Franken and Sen. Norm Coleman is seen at the Minneapolis Elections Warehouse on November 19, 2008. Ballots circles are supposed to be filled in completely which is why this ballot was challenged. The key issue in that race wound up being improperly rejected absentee ballots. The Legislature subsequently established more consistent absentee voting procedures. Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images.
Democrats continue to outraise, outspend Republican opponents in Colorado statewide races
Democrats elected to statewide offices in Colorado continue to outraise their Republican opponents in the lead-up to the general election and head into the final two months of campaigning with significantly more cash on hand. Some of that money comes from the candidates’ own pockets. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared...
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
Bumper stickers on cars outside the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”
Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., a Democrat from the Rio Grande Valley, endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection on Tuesday. Lucio called Patrick a “hero and legend.”
Minimum wage, voter ID petitions qualify for Nebraska’s November ballot
OMAHA — Nebraskans will vote this fall on a pair of petitions, one that could increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2026 and another that could require a photo ID to cast ballots. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday that both petition efforts secured enough valid...
DeSantis leads Crist among older voters in AARP poll
GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Charlie Crist by three points in an AARP-sponsored survey released Wednesday that’s weighted toward older voters, but the difference is within the poll’s margin for error. Overall, the 1,626 likely Florida voters surveyed went 50 percent for DeSantis and 47 percent for...
Democratic Oregon governor nominee Tina Kotek argues for gun safety at Portland forum
PORTLAND – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek has pushed for a debate solely on gun laws since a gunman murdered 19 young children in Texas this spring. By Wednesday, in the wake of a grocery store shooting in one of Oregon’s largest cities, Kotek had given up on getting her two rivals in the governor’s race to debate gun policy. Instead, she joined gun control advocates, including the leader of a national gun safety group, at a performance space in north Portland to talk about gun control on her own.
Virginia Oath Keepers’ military ties and more Va. headlines
• Leaked data on the far-right Oath Keepers group shows Virginia has the most members with military ties.—Newsweek. • “A Navy reservist has been indicted in Virginia on charges of possessing unregistered firearms months after authorities in D.C. charged him with breaching the Capitol with the Proud Boys extremist group.”—Washington Post.
Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot
Teacher Leah Jones speaks to Reclaim Idaho volunteers and supporters on July 6, 2022, at the Idaho State Capitol. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) Reclaim Idaho organizers are pulling the Quality Education Act funding initiative from the Nov. 8 general election ballot following last week’s special session of the Idaho Legislature.
Kansas attorney general candidate emerges from tragedy with refined sense of public service
TOPEKA — Democrat Chris Mann looks at the job of Kansas attorney general through the lens of personal experience as a law enforcement officer, crime victim, prosecutor and defense lawyer. Mann, competing against Republican nominee Kris Kobach in the November election, said he wouldn’t not approached this foray into...
Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here
Election officials continue a post-election audit in Clark County on June 13, 2022. (Courtesy Indiana Secretary of State's Office) Election skepticism and harassment are on the rise across the country, but Indiana officials say they haven’t noted a difference locally. In a national survey of nearly 600 election officials...
Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country
Protestors in support of former President Donald Trump gather May 1, 2021, outside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix where ballots from the 2020 general election wait to be recounted. (Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images) With Labor Day past and full-blown political campaign season upon us, politicians have turned stretching the truth into...
LePage expresses support for abortion restrictions, opposition to raising wages
Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage declared his support for restrictions on abortion and opposition to raising the minimum wage and furthering the transition to renewable energy, among other controversial stances, in his responses to a recent questionnaire from the Christian Education League of Maine. The questionnaire by the group, which...
Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
A ‘Jekyll & Hyde’: Scorecard grades Legislature on environmental votes | Tuesday Morning Coffee
A heron is perched on a piling at sunrise on the Chesapeake Bay in Chesapeake Beach (Photo by yvonnenavalaney/stock.adobe.com/Maryland Matters). When it comes to its environmental votes, Pennsylvania’s 253-member General Assembly is a legislative “Jekyll and Hyde,” veering between approving commonsense bills protecting the commonwealth’s natural resources, even as lawmakers pursue constitutional changes that could roll back efforts to regulate greenhouse gases.
Ambiguous Idaho abortion laws that misunderstand pregnancy care will cause harm to patients
People protest in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour
EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot
Colorado voters will decide this November whether to boost state spending on affordable-housing initiatives by tapping into funds that could otherwise be returned under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Initiative 108, which officially qualified for the 2022 ballot last month, would dedicate an additional $300 million annually to the...
