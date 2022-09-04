ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates bring home losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (72-59, third in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-83, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (6-4, 2.94 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.39 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -210, Pirates +175; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates look to break their seven-game home slide with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh has a 49-83 record overall and a 26-38 record in home games. The Pirates have a 33-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has a 72-59 record overall and a 34-30 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 36-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .253 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 7-for-28 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 27 home runs while slugging .498. Danny Jansen is 6-for-19 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .221 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Ben Gamel: day-to-day (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (hand), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pujols chasing home run history as Cardinals chase playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Rodolfo Castro doesn’t remember how old he was when he first met Albert Pujols, or even the exact circumstances, whether it was at a major league game or during one of the big slugger’s charitable trips back to the Dominican Republic. Castro remembers how he felt, though. It was that childlike sense of wonder that comes when you meet your hero. “I know I was a young kid,” recalled Castro, now the 23-year-old infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “And I was very timid in approaching him because I knew his stature and knew what he represented.” It was just last year, after Castro signed with the Pirates and climbed every laborious rung on the minor league ladder, that he learned there was nothing to fear. The Pirates were playing the Dodgers and Castro had drawn a fifth-inning walk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
The Associated Press

Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even Freddy Peralta’s unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants’ lineup. The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday. Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game. Peralta lasted just two innings in the second game before departing with shoulder fatigue, but Milwaukee’s bullpen led the way to a 4-2 triumph. “Just pleased with the pitching as a whole,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They pitched great. Everybody chipped in.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Defending champion Rams humbled by Bills in opening rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay knows that one of the prices of longevity in the NFL is that eventually he’s going to experience a lot of good and bad things as a coach. He hasn’t had too many bad experiences, but Thursday night was definitely one of them. The Rams’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first time in six openers that McVay has been on the losing end. Reporters could hear McVay yelling at his team, including a couple expletives, after the game because only a retractable door separates the locker room from the post-game interview room. There was a reason why McVay was incensed. It’s only the fifth time the Rams have lost by at least 21 points since he became coach in 2017. It was also the second-worst loss by a defending Super Bowl champion, with Baltimore’s 49-27 loss at Denver in 2013 the standard.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy