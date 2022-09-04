Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge stays on his historic pace & Albert Pujols chasing 700 | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander dives into the MVP type season that New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has been putting up as he tries to break the Yankees' franchise record for home runs set by Roger Maris. After a hot streak, Aaron Judge is back on pace to break the record and we'll see how the rest of the season plays out. Speaking of milestones, St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from the 700 club. Pujols isn't on pace to get to 700 home runs, but Ben thinks he finds a way to get it done!
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros showing no signs of letting up
With September now upon us, the playoff push has officially arrived. Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, 18 still realistically have a chance to grab a playoff spot. But only 12 of those 18 teams can make it. September is set to be a wild month in MLB....
FOX Sports
Yankees planning 'extraordinarily competitive' offer for Aaron Judge
Star outfielder Aaron Judge's looming free agency is a hot-button matter for the New York Yankees. Judge, 30 and a free agent after this season, turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the Yankees on opening day. The two sides have yet to find common ground while Judge is in the midst of an historic, MVP-caliber season.
FOX Sports
Oh, brothers: Giants-Brewers twin-bill has 2 mini-reunions
MILWAUKEE (AP) — There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry Thursday in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers. Brewers left-hander Taylor Rogers and Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers are twins who were warming up at the same time late in the opening...
FOX Sports
Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series
San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI double and the Milwaukee Brewers withstood Freddy Peralta's early exit to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 and complete a doubleheader sweep Thursday night. In the opening game, Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings...
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani autographs ball Kody Clemens struck him out with
Kody Clemens will never catch his father in career strikeouts. When it comes to their first one, though, the kid has the upper hand. The Detroit Tigers' rookie utility player — and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens — caught Shohei Ohtani looking late in Monday night's 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. And to sweeten the deal, Ohtani signed the keepsake for Clemens.
FOX Sports
AL Wild Card: Seattle Mariners trending up and Chicago White Sox trending down | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry into the AL Wild Card picture. They pick one team trending up and one team trending down. Where do the Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles sit in the playoff picture as the season comes to a close.
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge chases immortality in his pursuit of the Yankees' single season HR record | Flippin Bats
Ben Verlander welcomes Deesha Thosar to talk about Aaron Judges' pursuit of the New York Yankees' single season home run record and the overall vibe in the Bronx. Aaron Judge is currently on pace to break the record and Deesha gives her thoughts on if the MVP candidate will in fact break the storied record.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Astros cruising, Yankees struggling, Mariners soaring
With less than a month to go in the regular season, there’s only one thing we know for certain when it comes to the American League playoff picture: The road to the World Series will go through Houston. Sure, it’s possible a wild-card team could knock off the mighty...
