Ben Verlander dives into the MVP type season that New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has been putting up as he tries to break the Yankees' franchise record for home runs set by Roger Maris. After a hot streak, Aaron Judge is back on pace to break the record and we'll see how the rest of the season plays out. Speaking of milestones, St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from the 700 club. Pujols isn't on pace to get to 700 home runs, but Ben thinks he finds a way to get it done!

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO