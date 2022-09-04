Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Cultural Compass
Texas Public Schools Are at a Tipping Point
The Texas Education Agency recently released school and district ratings for the first time since 2019, and there has been some improvement, but a longstanding trend persists. Many schools in the state’s poorest communities struggle to meet achievement targets. This year, almost 8,500 campuses were evaluated, and more than...
Cultural Compass
Investment from UT Co-op Promotes Academic Success for Students
AUSTIN, Texas — The University Co-operative Society has made a significant investment to support thousands of students at The University of Texas at Austin with access to affordable course materials and learning resources, as well as scholarship support for high-achieving Texas students with financial need. “This landmark gift is...
Cultural Compass
Admitted Students Participate in Paid Public Service Fellowship with WLI Program
“This is our first year partnering with the WLI Program, and I’m so excited that we have two students selected to participate in this highly selective class,” said Mathiew Le, Assistant Dean for Admissions and Financial Aid. “It’s an honor for Texas Law to have students who can get this kind of meaningful experience in public interest law ahead of their first year of law school.”
Cultural Compass
Summer Programs of Innovation and Diversity
June and July on the Forty Acres. The throngs of students on Speedway thin out, the roar of the burnt orange crowd echoing from the stadium dulls, even the cafes opt to shutter their windows early. At first glance, the campus seems uncharacteristically quiet. A closer look, however, reveals that there’s plenty going on—especially at the College of Pharmacy.
Cultural Compass
Jackson School’s Demian Saffer and Bridget Scanlon to Give 2022 AGU Named Lectures
The Jackson School of Geosciences’ Demian Saffer and Bridget Scanlon are each to give a Bowie Lecture at the American Geophysical Union’s 2022 Fall Meeting. The AGU’s Bowie Lectures are among the highest honors given to scientists within their fields. Saffer will present the Francis Birch Lecture,...
Cultural Compass
Light the Tower: Student Athletes Win Individual Awards
The UT Tower will shine with burnt-orange lights Wednesday, September 7 to honor three student athletes who won top awards in their respective sports. Ivan Melendez, Texas Baseball, for receiving the 2022 Golden Spikes Award. Created in 1978, the Golden Spikes Award honors the top amateur baseball player in the United States based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character and overall contribution to the sport. Melendez is the first Longhorn to win the award in the program’s heralded history. finished his redshirt-junior season leading the nation in home runs (32), RBI (94), slugging percentage (.863), and total bases (214), as well as landing in the top 10 in three other offensive categories: hits (96), on-base percentage (.508), and runs scored (75). He broke Texas’ regular-season home run record in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament after launching his 29th homer of the year. Melendez was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the Big 12 in six offensive categories: batting average (.421), home runs (28), RBI (85), on-base percentage (.531), slugging percentage (.941), and OPS (1.472). Additionally, he earned conference Player of the Week a record five times throughout the regular season.
