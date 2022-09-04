The UT Tower will shine with burnt-orange lights Wednesday, September 7 to honor three student athletes who won top awards in their respective sports. Ivan Melendez, Texas Baseball, for receiving the 2022 Golden Spikes Award. Created in 1978, the Golden Spikes Award honors the top amateur baseball player in the United States based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character and overall contribution to the sport. Melendez is the first Longhorn to win the award in the program’s heralded history. finished his redshirt-junior season leading the nation in home runs (32), RBI (94), slugging percentage (.863), and total bases (214), as well as landing in the top 10 in three other offensive categories: hits (96), on-base percentage (.508), and runs scored (75). He broke Texas’ regular-season home run record in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament after launching his 29th homer of the year. Melendez was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the Big 12 in six offensive categories: batting average (.421), home runs (28), RBI (85), on-base percentage (.531), slugging percentage (.941), and OPS (1.472). Additionally, he earned conference Player of the Week a record five times throughout the regular season.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO