explore venango
Police Continue Search for Missing Clarion Co. Teen
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are continuing to search for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on Saturday. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Wednesday morning. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
Derry man jailed after police chase
A Derry man remained at the Indiana County Jail after state police said he led them on a chase on Route 22 in Indiana County last week. Johnathon A. Checca, 33, is charged with fleeing from police and 28 summary traffic violations, including driving without a license. Troopers said they...
State police charge former Freeport councilman, EMS treasurer with theft of nearly $100,000
State police have charged a former Freeport councilman and Freeport ambulance service treasurer with the misappropriation of nearly $100,000 over a four-year period. Justin G. DeAngelis, 41, who is listed with a Jeannette address according to court records, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and unauthorized device access, all at the felony level.
beavercountyradio.com
PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY AT THE LAST MINIT MART – PORTERSVILLE – BUTLER COUNTY
(Photo supplied with release) (Portersville, Butler County) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Butler Station is investigating a burglary that occurred on 09/06/2022 at approximately 0145 hours at Last Minit Mart located on Perry Highway in Portersville, Butler County. Two White male suspects shattered the front door with a tire iron that was wrapped in a garbage bag, then filled a garbage can with cigarettes and fled on foot. The two suspects were dropped off and picked up by the pictured late 1990’s early 2000’s model red single cab pickup with silver rocker panels and running boards. The vehicle has amber running lights around the front bumper and a black vertical stripe on both sides of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Lesnett, PSP, Butler Station, at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts At Butler Twp. Apartments
Butler Township Police are investigating the theft of a number of catalytic converters from vehicles at an apartment complex. The thefts happened overnight Wednesday at the Highland Apartments. Police say the suspect was driving in a dark colored car—although no other details were provided. Anyone with information should contact...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia Inside Vehicle
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia in Vehicle. Franklin-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2022 Toyota RAV4 near State Street and East Front Street, in Oil City, Venango County. After making contact with the operator and passenger, police say several...
'Neighborhood Karen' blamed for Jeannette man's arrest
The lawyer for a Jeannette man charged last year with obstruction of a police investigation told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday the case is based on a bogus report from a “neighborhood Karen.”. Defense attorney Robert Domenick argued that three criminal counts filed by Jeannette police against John Durbiano...
WJAC TV
Police: Convicted Reynoldsville man faces new charges after threatening to kill DA
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Brookville Borough Police say a convicted Reynoldsville man is facing additional charges after threatening to "assassinate" the Jefferson County District Attorney. Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Ellis is now charged with making terroristic threats and threatening retaliation against a prosecutor. Police say on Friday, Sept....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Found Deceased Inside Vehicle in Cooper Township
COOPER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a suspected suicide death after a man was found deceased in a vehicle in Cooper Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, police investigated a suspicious vehicle near Peale Road, in Cooper Township, Clearfield County, around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
explore venango
Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against three Franklin residents for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care-dependent person were held for court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw...
Judge rules North Huntingdon robbery suspect to be prosecuted as an adult
A North Huntingdon man charged in late 2020 with the armed robbery of a man he paid $40 to drive him to Mt. Pleasant will be prosecuted as an adult, a Westmoreland County judge ruled. Elijah Ben Chaabane was less than two months shy of his 18th birthday when he...
explore venango
PSP Franklin Releases DUI Patrol Results
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the results of a DUI checkpoint in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. According to police, a total of 33 motorists were contacted, and the following were enforced:. – 1 DUI alcohol arrest. – 1 DUI drug arrest. – 2...
Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing man
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. David Henchell, 57, was last seen in the Carrick area on Sept. 1. He’s described as having brown eyes and brown hair. He’s 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds.
butlerradio.com
Local man accused of chasing 2 women with sword, knives while on meth
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is facing a slew of felony charges after police said he chased two women down the streets of Youngwood overnight Tuesday. Zackary Wentling is in the Westmoreland County Prison with visible cuts and scratches all over his face, after police said...
butlerradio.com
More Info Detailed On Rt. 68 Crash
We’re learning more information about an accident that happened over the weekend. The two vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on Evans City Road in Forward Township. Police say 64-year-old Pamela McKivigan of Butler was driving west on Evans City Road when she ran through a red light at the intersection to the entrance of Leslie Farms.
