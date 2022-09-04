Read full article on original website
4 Children Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Winbourne Ave at [..]
BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
Did You Know—You Can Hang out with Sloths in Louisiana?
Barn Hill Preserve is located in Ethel, La which is just a little over an hour and a half away from Lafayette, which in my book is worth the drive.
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges. For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus. Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last...
What to plant in September: Warm-season veggies meet cool-season ones in the garden
When it comes to vegetable gardening, understanding the seasons and the proper time to plant various crops is so important to success. Although it certainly doesn’t feel like it, we are gradually transitioning from summer, and that affects what we plant now. Cool fronts may begin to make their...
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
School Bus Pulling Up to Find a Massive Alligator in the Parking Lot is the Most Louisiana Thing Ever
This is one biology lesson that may be a little too close for comfort. On Tuesday, a school bus in Pierre Part, LA pulled up in the parking lot to find quite the surprise. A massive alligator is seen in a viral photo shared on Facebook by the Cajun Experiences R Us.
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
Crash with injuries on Highland Road near West Lee Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 8) crash on Highland Road near Duplantier Boulevard near West Lee Drive. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the...
Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded; crews on-site to drain, fix leak
BATON ROUGE - A water main rupture along Perkins Road early Thursday morning left a flooded roadway with possibly a foot of water. Video showed the affected area stretching for almost a block with water flooding the westbound lane near the intersection of Perkins Road and Quail Drive in front of Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Food Network Show Heading to Baton Rouge and You Could Be on the Show
The Food Network is heading to Baton Rouge for two tapings of their hit show "Restaurant: Impossible."
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
See a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates
The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out. The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October. LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the...
La. 74, key route between Gonzales and Dutchtown, to close for nearly a month; here's why
An important highway linking Gonzales and Dutchtown in Ascension Parish will close completely on one end for four weeks later this month, state highway officials said. Both lanes of La. 74 near Airline Highway just north of Gonzales will close starting 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, highway officials said in a statement Thursday.
59-Year-Old Philip Gilyard Killed In Single Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Officials are investigating a single vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish that claimed the life of a Leonville man. The Louisiana State Police Troop 1 reported that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Shooting on Windsor Dr. leaves 1 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday, Sept. 8, that left one man dead. Detectives said it happened on Windsor Drive near North Harco Drive after 7 p.m. Police have not yet released the name of the victim. Investigators said...
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
Livingston Parish imposes year-long moratorium on injection wells, pausing carbon capture efforts
Livingston Parish leaders voted unanimously Thursday to impose a year-long moratorium on injection wells used in carbon capture, citing the need for stricter local regulation amid anxieties over the technology's safety. Carbon capture and storage is a process by which carbon emissions are captured at an industrial site and injected...
