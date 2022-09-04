Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
Hottest Ticket at Tiger Stadium? Nope, it's Not Alabama
Historically the match-up between LSU and Alabama has been the hottest ticket for fans at Tiger Stadium but that's not the case so far this season.
theadvocate.com
LSU football vs. Southern: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
LSU and Southern University play football for the first time in the storied histories of the two programs on Saturday. The Tigers and Jaguars will kick it off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a game that will be shown on SEC Network. The two teams are...
theadvocate.com
Ed Orgeron described the moment he was fired at LSU, and he found plenty to laugh about
Ed Orgeron seems to be enjoying life after being forced out as LSU football coach during a bumpy 2021 campaign. Orgeron was allowed to finish the regular season, and the Tigers earned bowl eligibility with a 6-6 mark during his sixth year on the job. During a recent interview in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
SU Football Head Coach Eric Dooley speaks on upcoming matchup with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern and LSU are scheduled to tangle at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Jaguars are coming off an 86-0 thrashing of Florida Memorial. With the local showdown only days away, Southern University Football Head Coach Eric Dooley held a news conference at...
KATV
Former LSU, Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron to address the Little Rock Touchdown Club
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Former American football coach Ed Orgeron, who coached at Louisiana State University and Ole Miss, is the planned speaker for Tuesday's Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 12 p.m. It can be streamed below:. According...
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
theadvocate.com
LSU hires a new director of baseball operations from MLB organization
Jay Johnson put the finishing touch on his new staff hires by adding Josh Simpson. Simpson has been a south Texas and Louisiana scout for the Texas Rangers for the past seven seasons. Before thatm he was the head cocah at New Mexico Junior College from 2008-15. “Josh will add...
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings awaits unique opponent in Avoyelles with new-age approach to football
Teurlings Catholic will face an unconventional opponent when the Avoyelles Mustangs travel to Lafayette for a nondistrict game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs have a special approach to special teams — rarely punting, always going for 2-point conversions and almost always trying onside kicks. "Avoyelles has a whole...
brproud.com
Southern University Human Jukebox prepares for historical LSU-SU halftime show
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – While it’s the first time LSU and Southern University will be sharing the field, it’s not the first time they’ll be sharing a stage. In January 2004 the City of Baton Rouge honored the 2003 National Champions, the LSU Tigers, and the 2003 Black National Champions, the Southern University Jaguars, with a “Parade of Champions.”
theadvocate.com
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming
It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
theadvocate.com
See a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates
The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out. The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October. LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana median worker pay higher than several other Southeastern states
Median worker pay has risen 9% in Louisiana since December 2020, with the median annual salary sitting at $53,200 in August, according to the latest economic indicator report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Louisiana’s median annual salary is higher than several Southeastern states including Alabama, North Carolina and Florida,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
'One of a kind': Lafayette residents with ties to England pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Lafayette City Council Member Liz Webb Hebert was on the phone Thursday with her mom when the news broke: Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96. Hebert and her 70-year-old mother, Ann Carter Webb, poured a cup of tea in honor of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. "She was...
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court
The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
theadvocate.com
Be You: Jeremy Dotson making magic out of Acadiana's messy closets
Jeremy Dotson is the owner of Dotson Does It Home & Closet Organization, Styling, Staging, Events. Jeremy is both a natural and has 20 years experience working in merchandising, display, fashion, window design and all sort of things that make the world a more beautiful place. Jeremy sees a disorganized...
Comments / 0