Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
Related
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett
Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gio: No way 'completely dead' Yankees are winning in October
The Yankees have won two in a row, but Gio isn’t buying any of it, and says the “completely dead” Bombers have no shot of winning in October.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Pitcher to Orioles on Waivers
It was really just a matter of when and which team, never 'if' for Jake Reed and the Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bündchen reportedly 'wasn't thrilled' Tom Brady returned to Buccaneers
A bombshell report from last week claimed that Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, was upset over her husband's decision to end a short-lived winter retirement to return to the team for at least one more NFL season. There's an update on the situation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
What are the Braves biggest areas of concern one month away from the postseason?
We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
Yardbarker
Doug Gottlieb admits he was wrong about Freddie Freeman
A couple of months ago, some astonishing news was reported on Twitter surrounding Freddie Freeman‘s free agency. In a tweet that has now been deleted, Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports claimed Casey Close — Freeman’s agent during his negotiations with the Braves — never reported the Braves’ final offer to Freeman, which is why Freeman fired Close.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Jose Quintana Is Making History With The Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals had a glaring need for starting pitching at the trade deadline just over a month ago. With injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, St. Louis needed to act, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak swung deals to acquire left-handers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery.
Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
Comments / 0