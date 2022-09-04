ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Page Six

Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

What are the Braves biggest areas of concern one month away from the postseason?

We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Doug Gottlieb admits he was wrong about Freddie Freeman

A couple of months ago, some astonishing news was reported on Twitter surrounding Freddie Freeman‘s free agency. In a tweet that has now been deleted, Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports claimed Casey Close — Freeman’s agent during his negotiations with the Braves — never reported the Braves’ final offer to Freeman, which is why Freeman fired Close.
MLB
Yardbarker

Jose Quintana Is Making History With The Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals had a glaring need for starting pitching at the trade deadline just over a month ago. With injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, St. Louis needed to act, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak swung deals to acquire left-handers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD

