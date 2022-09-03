Read full article on original website
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
Fruitland Park woman charged with murder in shooting
Florida woman chased relative down street, shooting him dead, authorities say
Police arrest motorcycle driver who tried to flee traffic stop, ended up in canal
3:49 a.m. — 100 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Loitering or prowling. While patrolling a local plaza, a police officer spotted a 30-year-old Ormond Beach man in the rear parking lot. He had a flashlight and was looking around the parking lot. The officer noted all the businesses were closed.
Woman accused of chasing, shooting, killing relative in Fruitland Park
Leesburg officers nab shoplifting suspect at Family Dollar
A quick response by Leesburg police officers resulted in the felony arrest of a suspected shoplifter. Officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the Family Dollar store on North 14th Street when employees called 911 to report a shoplifting offense. Officers were given a description of a man and woman who had just left the store and were walking in the direction of the Leesburg Pet Center. One officer was able to detain the man while the woman attempted to walk away until she was stopped by another officer.
Men arrested in Polk County after Kay Jewelers theft in Kissimmee, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of stealing an expensive necklace in Osceola County are still in jail Wednesday morning. Investigators said Eli Aldana-Rodriguez walked into a Kay Jewelers in Kissimmee last month and asked to see a necklace. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
Judge orders no bond for man accused in Seminole County armored truck robbery
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Twenty-two-year-old Michael Virgil Jr. was in court following his arrest last Thursday, charged with robbery with a firearm. There had been a robbery of an armored truck at the Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard right around 12:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The Seminole...
Hit-and-run suspect jailed after crash sends father and daughter to hospital
Quick action by a witness enabled law enforcement to track down a hit-and-run suspect after a crash sent a father and daughter to the hospital. The witness was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and Lee Street on Saturday when 56-year-old Robert Jay McCray attempted to cross the highway from Lee Street and crashed into the side of a car, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The crash injured the other driver and his daughter, who were both transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.
Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home
Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one. That’s what Fleming told authorities who apprehended him Sunday, Sept. 4, after they saw the 34-year-old ditch a stolen vehicle in northern Citrus County, according to Fleming’s arrest affidavits.
Port Orange Police Investigating Deadly Shooting
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A deadly shooting in Port Orange is currently under investigation by law enforcement, with no suspect in custody. It’s the second time in 2022 alone that the Sunrise Pointe Apartment Homes complex has been struck by deadly gun violence. This latest shooting happened at around...
Shooting investigation underway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting on the southwest side of DeLand. Officers responded to the area of South Adelle Avenue and West Euclid Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. On scene, they said they found a man, 21, who had been shot in the leg. Channel 9...
Orange City man killed in freak accident
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – An Orange City man was killed Sunday in a freak accident involving a utility vehicle, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Guse, 38, died when the utility vehicle rolled over him after he pushed it off a hill. [TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile...
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
Woman who failed to fasten seatbelt arrested with stolen gun in her Cadillac
A woman who failed to fasten her seatbelt was arrested with a stolen gun in her Cadillac. Patience Deniya Henderson, 23, of Eustis, was driving the black four-door Cadillac on Wednesday afternoon when an officer noticed she was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
Orange County man faces charges in deaths of 2 men near Florida Mall, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two brothers near the Florida Mall in August, the sheriff’s office said. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported an Orange County deputy was accused in the deaths of...
Man shot in DeLand drive-by
DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old Deltona man was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, News4JAX’s sister station WKMG reported. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Mark Greenburg was taken into custody on Saturday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant when the girl’s father and neighbor reported a “long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others.”
