Quick action by a witness enabled law enforcement to track down a hit-and-run suspect after a crash sent a father and daughter to the hospital. The witness was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and Lee Street on Saturday when 56-year-old Robert Jay McCray attempted to cross the highway from Lee Street and crashed into the side of a car, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The crash injured the other driver and his daughter, who were both transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO