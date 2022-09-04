Read full article on original website
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County, authorities said. It happened about 7:35 a.m. near Sparrow Road when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling south crossed the median and hit a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was […]
abccolumbia.com
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
Car overturns in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car overturned in a crash Tuesday in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the area of Palmetto Street and Old Marion Road, according to troopers. One lane is blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. No other information about the […]
wach.com
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Broad River Road shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A suspect is now in custody after a deadly Broad River Road shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug 20, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, deputies...
wpde.com
Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
wach.com
Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash near U.S. 601 in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kershaw County. Coroner David West says the victim was 57-year-old Ronny Layton Jr. of Lugoff. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 6:58 p.m., on Saturday,...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
Florence police respond to armed robbery in Walmart parking lot
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night. Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according […]
WIS-TV
West Columbia police respond to man barricaded inside home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department responded to an incident that occurred at the 1400 block of Alpine Drive. Around 7 p.m. officers say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. According to the police, when they arrived on the scene, 44-year-old Jamie Spencer of...
police1.com
'When you turn 21, come see me': Sheriff swears-in deputy he met at 11 years old
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A decade ago, an 11-year-old boy was visiting his sick great-grandfather at a hospital and met someone who would change the trajectory of his life. C.J. Warner, now 21 years old, had met Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell in an elevator at the hospital, where Warner told Ravenell that he wanted to become a police officer one day, The Times and Democrat reported. Ravenell pulled a challenge coin from his pocket and told Warner to come see him when he turns 21.
Man found after reported missing in Columbia leaving medical transport vehicle, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say Theodore Cooley has been located safe and in good condition after he had been reported missing after leaving a medical transport vehicle. He has been taken to a local hospital to determine if he needs medical assistance. According to reports, on August 30,...
One person dead in crash on Interstate 77 near Fort Mill, troopers say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person has died after a two-car crash that happened on Interstate 77 near Fort Mill on Friday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Authorities said it occurred around 8:30 p.m. A person in a 2012 Nissan Frontier who was carrying a trailer...
Police: Man, juvenile facing charges after shootout at Pageland Dollar General
PAGELAND, S.C. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was hurt in a shooting at a Pageland Dollar General Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the store on Van Lingle Mungo Boulevard just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once they got to the scene, police said those involved had already left.
Man falls off boat at North Carolina lake; body found by divers
The incident happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 4 on Lake Wateree, specifically the Stumpy Pond area.
WBTV
Rock Hill mobile home park went without water for two weeks, still no reason why
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Residents in one Rock Hill community are experiencing a water crisis. Several people called WBTV saying Quail Meadows Mobile Park hasn’t had water since the last week of August. WBTV saw crews trying to figure out where the leak could possibly be. One of...
New medical facility opening in Fort Mill for families during an emergency
FORT MILL, S.C. — People in Fort Mill will soon have easier access to medical care. Currently, people have to go to Rock Hill in case of an emergency, but starting Wednesday, patients will be able to go to a new Piedmont Medical Center. The new hospital is located...
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
