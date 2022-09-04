ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lugoff, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
LUGOFF, SC
WBTW News13

Car overturns in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car overturned in a crash Tuesday in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the area of Palmetto Street and Old Marion Road, according to troopers. One lane is blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. No other information about the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kershaw County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lugoff, SC
Lugoff, SC
Crime & Safety
Kershaw County, SC
Accidents
County
Kershaw County, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
LUGOFF, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police respond to armed robbery in Walmart parking lot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night. Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according […]
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

West Columbia police respond to man barricaded inside home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department responded to an incident that occurred at the 1400 block of Alpine Drive. Around 7 p.m. officers say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. According to the police, when they arrived on the scene, 44-year-old Jamie Spencer of...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
police1.com

'When you turn 21, come see me': Sheriff swears-in deputy he met at 11 years old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A decade ago, an 11-year-old boy was visiting his sick great-grandfather at a hospital and met someone who would change the trajectory of his life. C.J. Warner, now 21 years old, had met Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell in an elevator at the hospital, where Warner told Ravenell that he wanted to become a police officer one day, The Times and Democrat reported. Ravenell pulled a challenge coin from his pocket and told Warner to come see him when he turns 21.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy