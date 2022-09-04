ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A decade ago, an 11-year-old boy was visiting his sick great-grandfather at a hospital and met someone who would change the trajectory of his life. C.J. Warner, now 21 years old, had met Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell in an elevator at the hospital, where Warner told Ravenell that he wanted to become a police officer one day, The Times and Democrat reported. Ravenell pulled a challenge coin from his pocket and told Warner to come see him when he turns 21.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO