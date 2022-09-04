Read full article on original website
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
Summer EBT benefits to begin rolling out this week
Louisiana families can begin to access their Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits this week
Louisiana Workforce Commission to host Resource Job Fair
Louisiana Workforce Commission is scheduled to host a Terrebonne Parish Resource and Job Fair on Monday, September 19. The job fair will be held at the Municipal Auditorium, providing information and opportunities to those seeking employment with career choices and resources Terrebonne Parish has to offer. The job fair will...
Teens from youth facilities statewide may end up at Angola unit, Louisiana official says
Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed. State leaders said in July that only...
A Louisiana law keeps special needs kids from getting care — one woman wants to change it
In a recent lawsuit, the Louisiana Department of Health admitted what every parent of a special needs child knows: There is always a need for more care for this population. Parents need time away from the rigors of child-rearing, whether it be to work, run errands, or simply have time to themselves.
Justice Department Awards $70,000 to State of Louisiana to Analyze Criminal Justice Data
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana has received $70,003 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Bureau of Justice Statistics, to expand, enhance, and maintain criminal justice data from law enforcement and construct a criminal justice performance retrieval system. The criminal justice performance retrieval system will improve the ability to access statewide criminal justice data for purposes of research, analysis, data sharing and compiling reports to assist Louisiana lawmakers.
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year
Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
Letters: Harrop dismisses 'flyover country,' but there are lots of good things here
Froma Harrop, a cheerleader for the progressive Democrats, chatted up the notion of secession in a recent op-ed column. Likely candidates in Harrop's mind are "the rural South, Appalachia and Texas." Harrop thinks the U.S. can get along without the flyover states. She points out that the states that voted...
Busted, then ousted: Security guard oversight board quickly fires agency head after drug arrest
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the agency's executive secretary after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The board voted to fire Bridgette Hull after a 20-minute executive session to discuss her future. “It’s an unfortunate...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
Which Louisiana cities will be first to regain jobs lost to COVID?
Most of Louisiana's metro areas are within 5% of their pre-pandemic jobs numbers, though many are still potentially more than a year away from a full recovery, a new forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows. A forecast for the third quarter of 2022 from UL's B.I. Moody...
WATCH: La. Dept. of Children and Family Services meets with Senate Committee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) faced more questioning from state officials on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as the agency faces legal action after the overdose death of a two-year-old child. The agency met with the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. […]
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,262 new cases, 10 new deaths on September 6
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,262 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,438,630 and the total number of deaths to 17,895. For more Coronavirus News Click Here As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may […]
La. lawmaker plans to re-propose bill to hold back third graders who struggle with reading
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 41% of students in Louisiana are reading below grade level, according to the latest results from the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program. The decline in reading scores is why Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is once again proposing a plan to hold back young students who struggle to read.
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
Putting teens in Angola: 'I couldn't ethically sign off on this,' psychiatrist tells federal judge
Moving two-dozen incarcerated teenagers to the Louisiana state penitentiary at Angola could have long-term consequences for the youths’ psychological wellbeing, a doctor who specializes in juvenile mental health told a federal judge Tuesday. “If you’re taking already stressed-out kids and placing them in an even more stressful environment, the...
He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders issue statements on death of Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.
