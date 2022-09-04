Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display
— Apple has launched its high-endiPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras — and losing the notch in favor of a pill called the Dynamic Island.
Apple Insider
New leak shows exactly how big the Apple Watch Pro is
— More leaked photographs of protective cases alongside ones intended for theApple Watch Series 8 practically demonstrate the size of the Apple Watch Pro.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook made it clear that Apple won't adopt RCS any time soon
Tim Cook has responded about why Apple hasn't adopted RCS messaging, claiming it isn't of interest to Apple users -- and urging people to buy iPhones. Speaking at the Code 22 conference, Tim Cook was asked about why Apple refuses to add Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to Messages. The question comes after Google has been campaigning to see RCS support, which would in theory make messaging.
Why Messaging Between Android Phones and iPhones Won’t Get Better
While it’s kind of funny to mock the person with the Android phone in your group chat, there’s a reason Apple doesn’t play nice when it comes to messaging: They literally don’t want you to leave their tech ecosystem. And they’re bringing mom into the fight....
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
— Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Apple Insider
Google Chrome Mac & Windows installs need to be updated now
— Google released an update for its Chrome browser on September 2 — and it contains a fix for an exploit actively being used againstMac and Windows users.
Apple Insider
Apple introduces iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus — with satellite connectivity
— Apple used its Wednesday special event to unveil the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, updates to its flagship smartphone that cuts out the mini model in favor of something bigger.
Apple Insider
Want to write for AppleInsider during the next Apple event? Apply within!
— Does the iPhone 14 event really excite you? Do you like teaching people how to use that iPhone or iPad? We may have the perfect opportunity for you.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2 event - on the AppleInsider Podcast
In a special episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, we recap everything Apple announced at its "Far Out" event, including Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Pro with always-on display. Apple kicked off its "Far Out" event by launching the Apple Watch Series 8 with a...
Apple Insider
Apple ditches physical SIM cards from all US iPhone 14 models
— None of theiPhone 14 models announced at Apple's "Far Out" event will keep the familiar SIM tray, except for versions being released overseas.
Apple Insider
Apple's late 2022 iPhone lineup ranges from $429 to $1,599
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have taken over Apple's flagship slots, with the rest of the lineup climbing a price ladder from budget to premium. Apple still sells brand new models of its older, and cheaper, products. Also, anyone still nostalgic for the 5.4-inch iPhone mini can still get one at a new low price.
Apple Insider
Compared: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Apple Watch Series 8 & Series 7
Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra at its "Far Out" streaming event on September 7. Here's how they compare to the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 has a bigger, brighter, and tougher screen than its predecessors. Apple increased the size of the display by 1mm on both the smaller and larger models.
Apple Insider
Apple Pay processes $6 trillion annually, edges out Mastercard
Since its launch in 2013, Apple Pay has seen rising adoption by users, banks, and retailers, until in 2021 it accounted for 92% of all mobile wallet debit transactions. Now, according to comparison site TradingPlatforms, Apple Pay is the second most popular digital payment system, beaten only by Visa. The top-ranking Visa processes approximately $10 trillion worth of transactions per year, with Apple Pay on over $6 trillion.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 debuts with new sensors & focus on health
Rumors pointed to a significant Apple Watch redesign for the previous two generations. Instead, for 2022, Apple iterated on the existing design with minor changes that enhanced the overall experience. The Apple Watch Series 8 could easily be mistaken for the Apple Watch Series 7 that came before it. The...
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro fits neatly into the existing AirPods pricing tier
Apple has maintained a clear pricing tier with the second-generation AirPods Pro release on Wednesday. Here's what the lineup looks like, rolling into the holiday season. Apple's AirPods lineup offers products from $129 to $549 with varying styles and features. The latest addition are the second-generation AirPods Pro, replacing the original model at the same price point.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 & watchOS 9 arriving on September 12
— After a debut at WWDC and the traditionally long beta period, Apple's iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available on Monday, September 12.
Apple Insider
Tough economy will hit Apple Watch more than iPhone 14, analyst says
Investment bank JP Morgan has advised investors that the current economic situation means pricing is key, but more so for "discretionary purchases" like the Apple Watch, than for the iPhone 14. Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones and three new versions of the Apple Watch at its September...
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple Watch SE with focus on family sharing
The lower-cost Apple Watch SE has been updated, still aimed chiefly at customers on a strict budget. Alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple has unveiled an updated Apple Watch SE for the first time since its 2020 launch. The new model has the S8 processor found in the Apple Watch Series 8, making it 20% faster than the previous SE model.
Apple Insider
Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice
— If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
