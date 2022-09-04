ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Apple Insider

Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display

Apple has launched its high-end iPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras — and losing the notch in favor of a pill called the Dynamic Island.
9to5Mac

The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
Phone Arena

Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2

After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Apple Insider

New leak shows exactly how big the Apple Watch Pro is

More leaked photographs of protective cases alongside ones intended for the Apple Watch Series 8 practically demonstrate the size of the Apple Watch Pro.
Apple Insider

Tim Cook made it clear that Apple won't adopt RCS any time soon

Tim Cook has responded about why Apple hasn't adopted RCS messaging, claiming it isn't of interest to Apple users -- and urging people to buy iPhones. Speaking at the Code 22 conference, Tim Cook was asked about why Apple refuses to add Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to Messages. The question comes after Google has been campaigning to see RCS support, which would in theory make messaging.
Apple Insider

How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users

Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite for iPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature

All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
Apple Insider

Google Chrome Mac & Windows installs need to be updated now

Google released an update for its Chrome browser on September 2 — and it contains a fix for an exploit actively being used against Mac and Windows users.
Apple Insider

Apple ditches physical SIM cards from all US iPhone 14 models

None of the iPhone 14 models announced at Apple's "Far Out" event will keep the familiar SIM tray, except for versions being released overseas.
BGR.com

How to block numbers on iPhone the right way

If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
Apple Insider

Compared: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Apple Watch Series 8 & Series 7

Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra at its "Far Out" streaming event on September 7. Here's how they compare to the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 has a bigger, brighter, and tougher screen than its predecessors. Apple increased the size of the display by 1mm on both the smaller and larger models.
