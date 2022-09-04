Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Apple Insider
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has launched its high-endiPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras — and losing the notch in favor of a pill called the Dynamic Island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Phone Arena
Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2
After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Apple Insider
New leak shows exactly how big the Apple Watch Pro is
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — More leaked photographs of protective cases alongside ones intended for theApple Watch Series 8 practically demonstrate the size of the Apple Watch Pro.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook made it clear that Apple won't adopt RCS any time soon
Tim Cook has responded about why Apple hasn't adopted RCS messaging, claiming it isn't of interest to Apple users -- and urging people to buy iPhones. Speaking at the Code 22 conference, Tim Cook was asked about why Apple refuses to add Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to Messages. The question comes after Google has been campaigning to see RCS support, which would in theory make messaging.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
Apple Insider
Google Chrome Mac & Windows installs need to be updated now
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Google released an update for its Chrome browser on September 2 — and it contains a fix for an exploit actively being used againstMac and Windows users.
Apple Insider
Apple ditches physical SIM cards from all US iPhone 14 models
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — None of theiPhone 14 models announced at Apple's "Far Out" event will keep the familiar SIM tray, except for versions being released overseas.
How to block numbers on iPhone the right way
If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals September 2022 — best offers from AT&T, T-Mobile and more
Today's Apple September Event finally put iPhone 14 rumors to rest. Apple announced four different iPhone 14 models — pricing starts at $799. The entry model iPhone 14 costs $799 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus for $899. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max.
Apple Insider
Compared: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Apple Watch Series 8 & Series 7
Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra at its "Far Out" streaming event on September 7. Here's how they compare to the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 has a bigger, brighter, and tougher screen than its predecessors. Apple increased the size of the display by 1mm on both the smaller and larger models.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Comments / 0