Members of the royal family are rushing to be by the Queen’s side at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen’s four children are all either travelling to or have already arrived at the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands, while other members of the family, including the Duke of Cambridge, are also on their way.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already visiting the UK from their home in US, have cancelled their plans to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening to travel to see the Queen.The monarch, 96, pulled...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO