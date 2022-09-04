Read full article on original website
BBC
Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries to step down ahead of new PM
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries have said they will step down when Liz Truss becomes prime minister on Tuesday. The BBC has been told Ms Dorries was asked to stay on but wants to return to writing books. Ms Patel announced her decision in a letter...
Liz Truss is Britain's New Prime Minister—God Help Her (and Us)
Almost two months after Boris Johnson finally put his faltering premiership out of its misery, Liz Truss was chosen on Monday to be his successor in 10 Downing Street. Hurrah. Truss—who served as Johnson’s foreign minister and remained loyal to him even throughout a seemingly endless cavalcade of scandal this year, including the sex assault cover-up imbroglio which finally brought him down—was confirmed on Monday afternoon. After a bitter, weeks-long leadership race run against Johnson’s former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss secured the top job by beating Sunak by 57 to 43 percent in a vote of 172,000 Conservative party members. It is the third time in just six years that Tory members alone—a tiny fraction of the electorate—have chosen a new leader for the U.K.
Boris Johnson’s Terrible Parting Gift
In his last days as prime minister of Britain, Boris Johnson conducted a farewell tour of the country. Possibly he expected something like the accolades his beloved Roman generals were given—a small arch in his honor, say—or at least a few angry Gauls walking miserably behind his chariot. Instead he went to a field in southwest England and stared at a hole in the ground.
U.K.・
US News and World Report
UK's Queen Elizabeth Postpones Meeting, Told to Rest by Doctors
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors, a day after the 96-year-old monarch appointed Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister. "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon...
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Queen Elizabeth’s Damning Comment About Meghan Markle Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral Will ‘Never Be Discussed’ Claims Royal Author
According to royal author Tom Bower, Queen Elizabeth made a damning comment about Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.
The Queen’s health: royal family gathers at Balmoral amid concern for monarch – live updates
Prince William, Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew arrive at Aberdeen airport; Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne at Balmoral
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat
Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
US News and World Report
Britain's Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Head to Scotland to Be With Queen
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth following news of the British monarch's ill health, a spokesperson for the couple said on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Muvija M; writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing...
U.K.・
Queen news – live: Royal family rushes to be by monarch’s side amid health fears
Members of the royal family are rushing to be by the Queen’s side at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen’s four children are all either travelling to or have already arrived at the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands, while other members of the family, including the Duke of Cambridge, are also on their way.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already visiting the UK from their home in US, have cancelled their plans to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening to travel to see the Queen.The monarch, 96, pulled...
Queen Elizabeth II health updates: Royals rush to monarch's side at Balmoral
The Queen's family is traveling to Scotland to be with her while the UK monarch remains under medical supervision at her Balmoral estate.
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report
Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
Iran strongly condemns Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Iran strongly condemned on Wednesday Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as "baseless claims" Albania's reasons for the move, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said.
US News and World Report
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
BBC
Liz Truss: West Midlands people list priorities for new prime minister
Liz Truss has won the Conservative leadership contest and succeeded Boris Johnson to become the UK's new prime minister. Within hours, she appointed key cabinet members including Aldridge's Wendy Morton as chief whip and Nadhim Zahawi from Stratford-on-Avon as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. She has pledged to cut...
US News and World Report
UK PM Liz Truss Accepts Invite to Visit Ukraine in First Call With Foreign Leader
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in her first call with a foreign leader as she accepted an invitation for her to visit Ukraine and reiterated her support for the country in its war with Russia. Britain has been one of Ukraine's...
