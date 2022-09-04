Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson, Dabo Swinney Agree to New Contract
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced today that Clemson and Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new, enhanced contract. The terms of the agreement, approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Thursday, extend Swinney’s contract through the 2031 football season.
Clemson OC Addresses Whether Team Has Quarterback Controversy
Incumbent starter D.J. Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense were a bit shaky in Monday’s season-opening win over Georgia Tech.
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson Legend Fred Hoover Passes
Clemson, S.C.—Former Clemson Athletic Trainer Fred Hoover, regarded as the Father of Sports Medicine in South Carolina, passed away Monday evening at his home in Clemson, SC at the age of 92. According to his son, Brian Hoover, it is believed that he watched the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech...
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind | The "Confident Posture" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. On Monday’s edition of Clemson Sports Talk we recap No. 4 Clemson’s 41-10 win over Georgia Tech to open the season. Plus, Mike Uva (Gamecock Central) and William Qualkinbush (105.5 The Roar) join the show.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Recruiting Roundup: Peter Woods tosses a running back, Ian Reed scores his first touchdown
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Over the weekend, several 2023 Clemson commits posted impressive performances in their high school matchups. We take a look at some notable moments from games across the nation. Peter Woods tossed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clemsonsportstalk.com
No. 1 Clemson Dominate UNC Asheville 4-0 on Tuesday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team put on a brilliant display at Historic Riggs Field on Tuesday night, handling UNC Asheville by a final score of 4-0 to advance to 4-0-0 on the season. Ousmane Sylla and Mohamed Seye each continued their marvelous 2022 campaigns with four points apiece on the evening.
wach.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
UofSC School of Medicine Greenville is a ‘best-kept secret’
In 2009, the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville‘s campus was just a shell, according to the school’s dean, Dr. Marjorie Jenkins. Now it’s a full-fledged medical school with the majority of graduates staying in South Carolina. Jenkins was the featured guest at the Upstate...
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thepaladin.news
Honoring Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming
After Furman's desegregation in 1965, Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming paved the way for black women at the university. In their time at Furman, both Reece and Flemming worked in the Furman and Greenville communities to fight inequalities and pave the way for future Furman students of color. Following...
FOX Carolina
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
Clothing dye spills from U-Haul trailer on Interstate 85 in South Carolina
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85SB Tuesday afternoon due to clothing dye spilled on the roadway.
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
Comments / 0