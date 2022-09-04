Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC
Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
weddingchicks.com
Brand New NYC Wedding Venue – Above the Heights
Above the Heights is a new NYC wedding venue premiering this season in Washington Heights. With its ample reception space and an outdoor ceremony rooftop, it's easy to see why this will become the new "it" venue for the most incredible views of Manhattan and the George Washington Bridge. Each...
CNBC
Making over $100,000 a year as a dog walker in NYC
Ryan Stewart is dog walker who makes over $100,000 a year in NYC. He works around six hours per day, six days per week. After working with dogs for more than 20 years, Stewart says he's essentially a member of the pack.
bklyndesigns.com
5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC
Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
matadornetwork.com
The 7 Best Old-School Italian Restaurants in New York City’s Little Italy
Manhattan’s Little Italy has been one of the most popular New York City tourist attractions for more than 50 years, whether visitors are stopping by for cannoli or to experience the legendary San Gennaro festival. The majority of the two dozen New York City Little Italy Italian restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops in the neighborhood are located along the three blocks of Mulberry Street between Canal and Broome. Whether you start your journey along Mulberry from Canal or Broome, you’ll be greeted by a large “Welcome to Little Italy” sign which extends over each gateway (sometimes lit up by green, white, and red lights of course) to this busy three-block pedestrian-dominated thoroughfare, where cars are generally looked upon as unwanted intruders.
intheknow.com
See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van
Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
fox5ny.com
Rents continue to skyrocket in NYC, Here is the average rent now
NEW YORK - Big rent hikes across the United States are slowing down but that is not the case in New York City. While the median rent around the country went up about 14% last year, it rose 23% in New York City according to a survey by Redfin. The...
NBC New York
Women With High-End Bags Targeted in NYC Mall, Supermarket Heist Spree: Cops
A brazen Staten Island thief has been targeting women with high-end handbags at supermarkets and shops in the borough since late July and the pattern has ramped up in frequency since then, authorities said Wednesday. The first two heists of the four police say the man is responsible for were...
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975
The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
untappedcities.com
18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area
When people think of New York City colleges, chances are Columbia University or New York University are among the first educational spaces to come to mind. New York City has dozens of colleges and universities across the five boroughs, but many of these institutions for higher learning can attribute their success to the models and innovations of now-defunct colleges and universities. Some closed just a few years ago, while others shuttered a century ago or longer, though all played a role in shaping the culture of neighborhoods and the opportunities for young New Yorkers. Here is Untapped New York’s guide to the lost colleges and universities (and art schools) of New York City, from Finch College to the National Shakespeare Conservatory.
West Indian American Day Parade back in full force since pandemic
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
Reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose credit divine intervention for survival on 9/11
Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose rushed to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While trying to get closer to the burning towers, a friendly face stopped them in the crowd. Now, they credit this woman with saving their lives.
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
