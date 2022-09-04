ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

it's not me.
4d ago

The former Mr.Praisemedent the consummate master skullduggery is at it again! Creating chaos as a diversionary tactic from stolen and now empty Top Secret folders.

Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Vice

Trump Allegedly Tried to Have Democrats Prosecuted While President

Former President Donald Trump has spent the weeks since the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago describing the investigation as yet another witch hunt brought against him by partisan Democrats. But Trump’s own former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan reportedly claims in a new book that the Department of Justice pushed him...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump tears into FBI agents who 'rifled' through son Barron's 'living quarters', claims 'high crimes and treason' were found on Hunter's laptop and suggests Biden's home should have been raided

Donald Trump fumed on Monday about FBI agents going through his teenage son Barron's 'living quarters' during their search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. In a pair of Labor Day posts on his app Truth Social, the former president unleashed against the bureau for its 'raid' on his Florida mansion and called for feds to bust into President Joe Biden's home.
POTUS
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
