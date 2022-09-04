Read full article on original website
it's not me.
4d ago
The former Mr.Praisemedent the consummate master skullduggery is at it again! Creating chaos as a diversionary tactic from stolen and now empty Top Secret folders.
White House press secretary says Biden speech slamming Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' was 'not political'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden's speech in Philadelphia slamming former President Trump and "MAGA Republicans" was "not political." Jean-Pierre made the comments during Friday's White House press briefing. "He believes that is important for him to speak very loudly, to have actually the loudest voice...
Lindsey Graham said Trump will lose in 2024 to Biden if he doesn't curb his personality: 'If it's a personality contest, he'll be in trouble'
Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has said at various times that he expects to win in 2024 should he run in the next one.
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
'Morning Joe' Taunts Trump Backers After Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Of Riots
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was sharply criticized Monday after he ominously warned of “riots in the streets” if the Department of Justice dares file charges against Donald Trump for ignoring the Presidential Records Act and stashing top secret records at his home. “Just try it,” Joe Scarborough of...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Andy McCarthy: Trump special master victory a potential 'explosive ruling' if it holds
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy sounded off Monday over a federal judge granting Donald Trump's request for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago, telling "Fox News Live" the Justice Department assumed the former president only had attorney-client privilege and not executive privilege as well. ANDY MCCARTHY:...
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Opinion: Mitch McConnell just made the 2022 election about Trump's political future
Mitch McConnell's brutal assessment that Republicans may not win back the Senate because of a lack of "candidate quality" was an acknowledgement of the GOP's challenges in 2022. Dean Obeidallah writes it was also a dig at ex-President Donald Trump.
Opinion | Trump’s Lawyers Might Think They Just Won. They Still Botched the Case.
Trump’s incompetent attorneys turned an administrative matter into a possible criminal indictment. The appointment of a special master doesn’t change that.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Trump Allegedly Tried to Have Democrats Prosecuted While President
Former President Donald Trump has spent the weeks since the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago describing the investigation as yet another witch hunt brought against him by partisan Democrats. But Trump’s own former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan reportedly claims in a new book that the Department of Justice pushed him...
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling
A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
Trump tears into FBI agents who 'rifled' through son Barron's 'living quarters', claims 'high crimes and treason' were found on Hunter's laptop and suggests Biden's home should have been raided
Donald Trump fumed on Monday about FBI agents going through his teenage son Barron's 'living quarters' during their search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. In a pair of Labor Day posts on his app Truth Social, the former president unleashed against the bureau for its 'raid' on his Florida mansion and called for feds to bust into President Joe Biden's home.
Former Pence adviser says she agrees with Biden that an 'extreme faction' of the Republican party 'dominated, driven and intimidated' by Trump is 'dangerous'
During a primetime address, President Joe Biden said the GOP is a "threat to this country" because it's "dominated" by MAGA Republicans.
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
White House press secretary says Biden’s ‘soul of the nation speech’ wasn’t divisive
White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden’s "soul of the nation" speech — in which he cast former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country — was not divisive. The comments came during a Wednesday afternoon press conference...
