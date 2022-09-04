Read full article on original website
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
OKC VeloCity
OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination
Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
KOCO
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
‘I can’t do this every month’: Edmond residents claim to see massive increase in electric bills, some even billed twice
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR)- The topic of Edmond electric bills is a hot one on social media as dozens of residents shared the total of their most recent bill. Some Edmond Facebook users claimed to have electric bills as high as $650, $800, and $900. One Edmond dad who declined an on-camera interview told KFOR he’s […]
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
Oklahoma City Job Fair seeking employees for dozens of positions
If you are looking for a new career, you won't want to miss the Oklahoma City Job Fair this week.
Family Of Man Murdered In NW OKC Speaks Out
The family of a metro man who was found murdered at a homeless encampment in Oklahoma City is speaking out. According to records, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was strangled with a leash and hanged from a tree. According to Skrivanek’s family, he moved to Oklahoma to better his life. Skrivanek...
News On 6
Intruder Shot In Face While Climbing Through Woman’s SE OKC Bedroom Window
Two scenes, which are four miles apart, are involving two Oklahoma City metro police departments. Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday while climbing into a woman’s bedroom window. Police said the alleged intruder managed to drive himself to a friend’s home...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Leaders Warn Boaters After Zebra Mussels Found In Lake Hefner
Oklahoma City leaders said Zebra Mussels have been found in Lake Hefner. The mussels are an invasive species that can damage boats and threaten local fish populations. City leaders said they do not pose a threat to the city's drinking water. The city said to stop the spread, boaters need...
poncacitynow.com
History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma AG: Formerly appointed insurance company examiner facing embezzlement charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor filed a felony embezzlement charges against a man who is a CPA previously appointed as an examiner of insurance company finances for state insurance departments. Nestor Romero is accused of taking $1.2M from Red Rock Insurance Company's receivership accounts and transferring...
School districts respond to list of banned books
Edmond and Bristow Public Schools responded to a list of banned books that has circulated around social media claiming that the districts have multiple books currently banned from their school libraries.
okctalk.com
Plan, funding finalized for Union Station
A firm plan and budget are finally in place for the renovation of one of OKC's most beautiful buildings: Union Station at the south end of Scissortail Park. Almost a century old, the building last served railroad riders in 1967. Since that time it's largely been shuttered with occasional office use.
okcfox.com
School districts call book ban accusation 'fake news'
A report from non-profit PEN America is getting some new attention this week. It has many people angry that books are being banned in Oklahoma. PEN America is claiming well-known books, that have been taught for decades, are being banned from Edmond and Bristow Public Schools. But the districts are...
Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education
George Lang takes on Republican state supt candidate Ryan Walters' threats to take away teaching certificates of teachers he doesn't like. The post Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Woman reported missing out of Midwest City found in ravine in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A woman reported missing out of Midwest City was found in a ravine in Spencer. KOCO 5 learned new information on Tuesday about the woman found dead in a crashed car. A memorial has started at 35th Street and Douglas Boulevard where on Monday, a car...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Police seeing uptick in business-related robberies across the city
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent weeks, the Oklahoma City Police Department has seen a rise in business-related robberies. - Advertisement - Oklahoma City Police said business robberies have become more frequent across the city, and it can turn into a life-threatening situation. They want to alert the public to be ready for anything that may come your way.
