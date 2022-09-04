ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
OKC VeloCity

OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination

Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
LAWTON, OK
poncacitynow.com

History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Plan, funding finalized for Union Station

A firm plan and budget are finally in place for the renovation of one of OKC's most beautiful buildings: Union Station at the south end of Scissortail Park. Almost a century old, the building last served railroad riders in 1967. Since that time it's largely been shuttered with occasional office use.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

School districts call book ban accusation 'fake news'

A report from non-profit PEN America is getting some new attention this week. It has many people angry that books are being banned in Oklahoma. PEN America is claiming well-known books, that have been taught for decades, are being banned from Edmond and Bristow Public Schools. But the districts are...
EDMOND, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Police seeing uptick in business-related robberies across the city

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent weeks, the Oklahoma City Police Department has seen a rise in business-related robberies. - Advertisement - Oklahoma City Police said business robberies have become more frequent across the city, and it can turn into a life-threatening situation. They want to alert the public to be ready for anything that may come your way.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

