Hockey World Cup: England and Wales drawn in same pool with hosts India
England and Wales have been drawn in the same pool for the Hockey World Cup, which begins in India on 13 January. It is the first time Wales have qualified for the World Cup and they are joined in Pool D by the hosts and Spain. Defending champions and Olympic...
EXCLUSIVE: Lungi Ngidi hails the return of South Africa's fab four as the Proteas vow to throw the first punch in Test decider against England at the Oval
There was a phase of play in the second Test when Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes had settled in with England on top where Lungi Ngidi turned to his white-ball expertise to try to shift the tide, delivering slower balls and dipping yorkers despite possessing 90mph+ pace. It was a...
England skipper Sam Tomkins using pain of Grand Final loss as he aims for French glory
SAM Tomkins admits he still hurts from losing last year’s Super League Grand Final with Catalans – and not just because his 'knee, ankle, elbow, shoulder and back' have been playing up. The Dragons start their bid to go one better than the Old Trafford loss to St...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
England vs South Africa decider ‘like a World Cup final’, Dean Elgar claims
South Africa captain Dean Elgar is viewing the series decider against England “like a World Cup final” and has warned Test debutant Harry Brook that “this is the big league now”.Rookie Yorkshire batter Brook has been drafted into the hosts’ team for a tantalising finale at the Kia Oval in place of the injured Jonny Bairstow.The Proteas have already been on the receiving end of the 23-year-old’s talents after he last month smashed 140 during a crushing win for the England Lions in a tour match in Canterbury.Elgar downplayed the importance of that display and insists Brook faces a far...
England’s ageless pace pair key to ending memorable summer in style
South Africa likely to revert to their four-man pace attack while Harry Brook makes his England debut in the deciding Test. And so to the Oval for a decider that will cap off an already memorable summer of Test cricket. England, reborn under Ben Stokes, could register their best home season for 18 years with a sixth win, while South Africa hope to reclaim the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy with what would be their third series win on these shores since readmission.
Australia roll through New Zealand to secure ODI series victory
Australia have sealed the Chappell-Hadlee one-day international series against New Zealand with a game to spare after a 113-run win in Cairns. Defending only 195 at Cazalys Stadium, the hosts looked as if they could suffer a first loss to the Black Caps on home soil across three formats for the first time since 2011. But a combination of stellar bowling and a nightmare batting display from the tourists, dismissed for a paltry 82, means Australia can calmly walk into Sunday’s final ODI with the series locked up.
Bristol Bears v Bath: Johann van Graan hopes to give visitors fresh start
Johann van Graan hopes to give Bath a fresh start when the Premiership season begins with his new side facing Bristol at Ashton Gate on Friday. Bath finished bottom of the table last season for the first time and brought the 42-year-old South African in from Munster as head of rugby.
Is England vs South Africa on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test match online
England and South Africa meet for the deciding Test of their compelling three-match series at the Oval this week. The Proteas comprehensively won the first Test at Lord’s, inflicting a first defeat on the new regime of England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.But England responded with a dominant victory of their own at Old Trafford to square the series.England have lost Jonny Bairstow through a freak golf injury, which opens a spot for Harry Brook to come into the batting line-up.Here is everything you need to know:WHERE?The Oval, London (27,500 capacity).WHEN?Thursday 8 September to Monday 12 September,...
US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios, the most fiery tennis player in the sport is making yet another eye-catching run
NEW YORK -- Nick Kyrgios promised he'd put on a show. And against the defending champion Daniil Medvedev, the US Open was his stage. He said it took 27 years of perseverance and readjustment to be able to put together that four-set dismantling of the world number one. Kyrgios has...
'We have a plan to keep me fit for the World Cup!': Manu Tuilagi returns to action with Sale this season after yet another injury and England centre has eyes on the big prize
Life is about love, not hate,’ says a newly philosophical Manu Tuilagi, as he sits back on a bench at the home of English rugby and surveys the landscape of an empty Twickenham. ‘Look at everything that is going on in the world. If we spread love, it would...
England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates as rain washes out first day of third test at The Oval
England close out the summer at The Oval in the third and final test match against South Africa. Ben Stokes’s men suffered their first defeat under his leadership when the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs at Lords, to take the lead in the series, only for England to bounce-back at Old Trafford with an innings victory of their own leaving the three-match series on the line as the teams meet back in London.At the start of the summer Stokes took over from Joe Root as England’s test match captain and Brendon McCullum became the head coach....
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?
Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen and more are expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins.Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.However, it is understood it will be left to sports event organisers to decide how to proceed, and postponements will not be mandatory.A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.Here are the matches and events which have been affected by the news.FootballAs a mark...
England vs South Africa: Jonny Bairstow injury a 'Glenn McGrath' moment; South Africa issue Harry Brook warning
Bairstow has been replaced by fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook for the final Test against South Africa at the Oval, after he suffered a "lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday. Speaking ahead of the decisive third Test, captain Stokes said it was a "freak"...
Phil Gould, Nathan Cleary defend Panthers winger Taylan May following controversial two-game ban
Phil Gould has sensationally leapt to the defence of Penrith winger Taylan May, claiming he should be 'congratulated' over a pub incident last October. The 21-year-old was charged and subsequently found guilty of assault, after CCTV footage showed him throwing a man to the ground in Maroochydore just days after the Panthers grand final win.
Wales into Women's World Cup play-offs after Slovenia draw with victories for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
Wales booked their place in the World Cup play-offs with a goalless draw against Slovenia in front of a record-breaking Cardiff crowd. On a tense night in Cardiff, Wales - who have never qualified for a major women's tournament - knew that a point would seal their spot among the hopefuls next month.
England star Keira Walsh agrees to world record Barcelona transfer and becomes second Lionesses Euros winner at Nou Camp
KEIRA WALSH has become the world’s most expensive female footballer following a sensational £400,000 Barcelona move. The ex-Manchester City ace joined the LaLiga Women’s champions after signing a three-year contract. The switch sees Walsh, 25, become the eighth senior player to leave City this summer. The move...
Paul Pogba Likely To Miss World Cup After Surgery On Ankle Injury
Pogba has yet to play for Juventus since rejoining the Italian club from Manchester United this summer.
Sporting world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday, as tributes were made in her honor throughout the sports world. Golf's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth was suspended for Thursday and Friday.
