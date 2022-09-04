Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen and more are expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins.Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.However, it is understood it will be left to sports event organisers to decide how to proceed, and postponements will not be mandatory.A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.Here are the matches and events which have been affected by the news.FootballAs a mark...

SPORTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO