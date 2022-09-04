ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

#Rugby Australia#Wallabies#World Rugby#New Zealand Rugby#Springboks#Australians#Rugby Championship
The Independent

England vs South Africa decider ‘like a World Cup final’, Dean Elgar claims

South Africa captain Dean Elgar is viewing the series decider against England “like a World Cup final” and has warned Test debutant Harry Brook that “this is the big league now”.Rookie Yorkshire batter Brook has been drafted into the hosts’ team for a tantalising finale at the Kia Oval in place of the injured Jonny Bairstow.The Proteas have already been on the receiving end of the 23-year-old’s talents after he last month smashed 140 during a crushing win for the England Lions in a tour match in Canterbury.Elgar downplayed the importance of that display and insists Brook faces a far...
WORLD
The Guardian

England’s ageless pace pair key to ending memorable summer in style

South Africa likely to revert to their four-man pace attack while Harry Brook makes his England debut in the deciding Test. And so to the Oval for a decider that will cap off an already memorable summer of Test cricket. England, reborn under Ben Stokes, could register their best home season for 18 years with a sixth win, while South Africa hope to reclaim the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy with what would be their third series win on these shores since readmission.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Australia roll through New Zealand to secure ODI series victory

Australia have sealed the Chappell-Hadlee one-day international series against New Zealand with a game to spare after a 113-run win in Cairns. Defending only 195 at Cazalys Stadium, the hosts looked as if they could suffer a first loss to the Black Caps on home soil across three formats for the first time since 2011. But a combination of stellar bowling and a nightmare batting display from the tourists, dismissed for a paltry 82, means Australia can calmly walk into Sunday’s final ODI with the series locked up.
WORLD
BBC

Bristol Bears v Bath: Johann van Graan hopes to give visitors fresh start

Johann van Graan hopes to give Bath a fresh start when the Premiership season begins with his new side facing Bristol at Ashton Gate on Friday. Bath finished bottom of the table last season for the first time and brought the 42-year-old South African in from Munster as head of rugby.
RUGBY
The Independent

Is England vs South Africa on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test match online

England and South Africa meet for the deciding Test of their compelling three-match series at the Oval this week. The Proteas comprehensively won the first Test at Lord’s, inflicting a first defeat on the new regime of England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.But England responded with a dominant victory of their own at Old Trafford to square the series.England have lost Jonny Bairstow through a freak golf injury, which opens a spot for Harry Brook to come into the batting line-up.Here is everything you need to know:WHERE?The Oval, London (27,500 capacity).WHEN?Thursday 8 September to Monday 12 September,...
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates as rain washes out first day of third test at The Oval

England close out the summer at The Oval in the third and final test match against South Africa. Ben Stokes’s men suffered their first defeat under his leadership when the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs at Lords, to take the lead in the series, only for England to bounce-back at Old Trafford with an innings victory of their own leaving the three-match series on the line as the teams meet back in London.At the start of the summer Stokes took over from Joe Root as England’s test match captain and Brendon McCullum became the head coach....
SPORTS
The Independent

Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen and more are expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins.Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.However, it is understood it will be left to sports event organisers to decide how to proceed, and postponements will not be mandatory.A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.Here are the matches and events which have been affected by the news.FootballAs a mark...
SPORTS
ESPN

Sporting world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday, as tributes were made in her honor throughout the sports world. Golf's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth was suspended for Thursday and Friday.
NFL

