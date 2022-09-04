ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

speedsport.com

DIRTcar Big Blocks Ready For Double Feature At Weedsport

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. — The Super DIRTcar Series big block modifieds will return to Weedsport Speedway for one last time this season during the Cavalcade Weekend, Sept. 10-11. The event will include a $7,500-to-win, 60-lap spectacular on Saturday night and a $10,000-to-win, 100-lap NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier on Sunday.
WEEDSPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Is it November already?

An area of low pressure along a stationary front continues to feed a moist, Northeast flow across Western New York today. This type of weather setup is more typical in November around here but sometimes weather knows no calendar. As a result of the low stratus cloud deck, the thermometers...
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair

Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold

The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
BRIGHTON, NY
rapradar.com

EP: 38 Spesh ‘7 Shots’

T.C.F. Music Group’s 38 Spesh is still ringing off on the seventh installment of his Shots series. On this time around, 7 Shots finds the Rochester, NY rapper and producer reuniting with Ransom for the “Last Grasp” and connecting with Che Noir and Freeway for their “Painful” collaboration. Other contributors include Eto who appears on “Flour City 3” and production by Heatmakerz, StreetRunner, LT Beats, Maki, and more.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

An Upstate New York Cow Has Been on the Run for Over a Week

According to a report by Stephanie Duprey of News10NBC, a cow in the Upstate New York town of Spencerport has been on the run for almost two weeks. Henry Maier, the owner of Maier Farms, says that while he was trying to move the cow to a different field, she took off and now they can't catch up to the cow because it's simply too fast for them. Maier told Duprey "Pushing the woods, we have drones, out, I have guys with thermal that came out, I got some professional cattle tracking guys from down by the southern tier, they came out."
SPENCERPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Man in custody following standoff in Palmyra

Palmyra, N.Y. — A man is in custody following a police investigation Wednesday in Wayne County. Police were notified around 10:30 a.m. about a stolen vehicle out of Monroe County that was spotted on Jackson Street in Palmyra. Deputies say charges are pending against Michael Robinson, 48, of Newark.
PALMYRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing Henrietta man found

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing man, 19-year-old Roman Fetsyak of Henrietta. Roman was last seen on Monday at around 1 a.m. in the town of Henrietta. He was seen driving a Gray 2013 Toyota Venza with the New York State license plate number HRY1081.
HENRIETTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)

Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY
localsyr.com

TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
AUBURN, NY
whcuradio.com

Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
CORTLAND, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Three Hundred Miles Away from Rochester, Some Heavy Torrential Rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You know Western New York got some needed rainfall over the last few days. New England also desperately needed the rain, but sometimes it can be too much of a good thing. Evidence of this was in Providence, Rhode Island where they got tremendous amounts of rainfall over a very short period of time. And that is the general definition of flash flooding. A lot of their area roadways were flooded and it’s going to be an ongoing cleanup. One particular town in Rhode Island really had an excessive amount of rain. This is Providence and they measured 11 inches of rain, but more importantly they got 11 inches in just 48 hours. To give you a frame of reference, this is the amount of rainfall we would see stretched out over three or four months. The folks in Cranston, RI actually got it in just two days. And there is just no infrastructure that can handle this this kind of deluge.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lancaster Farming

New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

A Butter Farewell: The State Fair sculpture is off to greener pastures

Geddes, N.Y. — This year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is on its way to greener pastures. Literally. At 10 a.m. today, four master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension walked into the refrigerated vault in the Dairy Products Building with knives, shovels and trowels. About 60 minutes later, the 800-pound butter sculpture was spread among a dozen or so 30-gallon plastic bags and loaded it into a pickup truck.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

