4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
speedsport.com
DIRTcar Big Blocks Ready For Double Feature At Weedsport
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. — The Super DIRTcar Series big block modifieds will return to Weedsport Speedway for one last time this season during the Cavalcade Weekend, Sept. 10-11. The event will include a $7,500-to-win, 60-lap spectacular on Saturday night and a $10,000-to-win, 100-lap NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier on Sunday.
13 WHAM
Is it November already?
An area of low pressure along a stationary front continues to feed a moist, Northeast flow across Western New York today. This type of weather setup is more typical in November around here but sometimes weather knows no calendar. As a result of the low stratus cloud deck, the thermometers...
newyorkupstate.com
Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair
Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold
The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
rapradar.com
EP: 38 Spesh ‘7 Shots’
T.C.F. Music Group’s 38 Spesh is still ringing off on the seventh installment of his Shots series. On this time around, 7 Shots finds the Rochester, NY rapper and producer reuniting with Ransom for the “Last Grasp” and connecting with Che Noir and Freeway for their “Painful” collaboration. Other contributors include Eto who appears on “Flour City 3” and production by Heatmakerz, StreetRunner, LT Beats, Maki, and more.
An Upstate New York Cow Has Been on the Run for Over a Week
According to a report by Stephanie Duprey of News10NBC, a cow in the Upstate New York town of Spencerport has been on the run for almost two weeks. Henry Maier, the owner of Maier Farms, says that while he was trying to move the cow to a different field, she took off and now they can't catch up to the cow because it's simply too fast for them. Maier told Duprey "Pushing the woods, we have drones, out, I have guys with thermal that came out, I got some professional cattle tracking guys from down by the southern tier, they came out."
13 WHAM
Man in custody following standoff in Palmyra
Palmyra, N.Y. — A man is in custody following a police investigation Wednesday in Wayne County. Police were notified around 10:30 a.m. about a stolen vehicle out of Monroe County that was spotted on Jackson Street in Palmyra. Deputies say charges are pending against Michael Robinson, 48, of Newark.
Timothy Granison, estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, sentenced for selling cocaine
Investigators also found a pistol and rifle in the home Granison shared with then-Mayor Lovely Warren. Their daughter was alone in the home at the time of the search.
13 WHAM
Man stops workplace hostage situation, honored at RPD promotional ceremony
Rochester, N.Y. — A proud moment for the Rochester Police Department. A promotional ceremony was held Tuesday to honor not only RPD staff but a member of the community as well. During the ceremony a Rochester man was recognized for his bravery and heroic actions earlier this summer. Thomas...
Spellbinding Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it. The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing Henrietta man found
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing man, 19-year-old Roman Fetsyak of Henrietta. Roman was last seen on Monday at around 1 a.m. in the town of Henrietta. He was seen driving a Gray 2013 Toyota Venza with the New York State license plate number HRY1081.
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills Figure sets are already selling out ahead of season; more on the way
Fisher-Price has teamed up with Wegmans Food Markets and the Buffalo Bills to once again release, ahead of the season, the Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills! playset and like last year, product is going to go fast.
localsyr.com
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
whcuradio.com
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Three Hundred Miles Away from Rochester, Some Heavy Torrential Rain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You know Western New York got some needed rainfall over the last few days. New England also desperately needed the rain, but sometimes it can be too much of a good thing. Evidence of this was in Providence, Rhode Island where they got tremendous amounts of rainfall over a very short period of time. And that is the general definition of flash flooding. A lot of their area roadways were flooded and it’s going to be an ongoing cleanup. One particular town in Rhode Island really had an excessive amount of rain. This is Providence and they measured 11 inches of rain, but more importantly they got 11 inches in just 48 hours. To give you a frame of reference, this is the amount of rainfall we would see stretched out over three or four months. The folks in Cranston, RI actually got it in just two days. And there is just no infrastructure that can handle this this kind of deluge.
Lancaster Farming
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
newyorkupstate.com
A Butter Farewell: The State Fair sculpture is off to greener pastures
Geddes, N.Y. — This year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is on its way to greener pastures. Literally. At 10 a.m. today, four master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension walked into the refrigerated vault in the Dairy Products Building with knives, shovels and trowels. About 60 minutes later, the 800-pound butter sculpture was spread among a dozen or so 30-gallon plastic bags and loaded it into a pickup truck.
Shattered glass injures Rochester boy after gunfire hits occupied home
According to police, officers responded to the area of Emerson and Santee Street just after midnight for the report of shots fired into a house.
