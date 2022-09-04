Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Exploring Lake Superior: To the rescue
Lake Superior is beautiful, but she can also be brutal. When boaters on the South Shore run into trouble, Tucker Culberson is often the first call. “I’ve been around boats my whole life,” Culberson said. “When I was in high school, I was working for a sailboat charter business that had kind of a towboat rescue boat. I started going on that boat and kind of loved it, and then long story short, years later, I started this business.”
Caution always best when recreating in, near Lake Superior
From the Mining Journal Editorial Board • September 6, 2022. The beauty of Lake Superior is one of the things that draws people to the Upper Peninsula. Record numbers of visitors have traveled to the U.P. in recent years to enjoy the beauty of the big lake. The shores...
Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution
Photo: State legislator Mary Murphy peers into a tank inside a mobile water treatment trailer parked outside the city of Aurora's wastewater treatment plant on August 15 in Aurora, Minn. Dan Kraker | MPR News. Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer...
Sign of the changing season: Minnesota fall color reports begin
In case you needed another reminder that summer is on the way out, Minnesota fall color reports began Thursday. Minnesota State Parks and Trails and Explore Minnesota are again partnering to provide weekly fall color updates. Check out the Fall Color Finder here. "Fall color this year should be as...
'How to Talk Minnesotan' author Howard Mohr dies at 83
The man who wrote a popular tongue-in-cheek guide to Minnesota culture has died. Howard Mohr's "How to Talk Minnesotan" was considered a classic of Minnesota humor. He was 83. Mohr was a former professor at Southwest State University (now Southwest Minnesota State University) in Marshall, where poets Bill Holm and Stephen Dunn also taught. Mohr was a writer for the Prairie Home Companion radio show during the zenith of its run in the 1980s.
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
Minnesota fall 2022 COVID hospitalization and death predictions
Photo: FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File)
Walleyes, Camaraderie and Healing Highlights Pay It Forward Veterans Event
Every year, there is magic. The environment is created with much attention to detail, which sets the stage. It is veterans spending time with other veterans, however, that creates the magic. Such was the case for 80 veterans at this year’s 2022 Pay It Forward Veterans Event up on Lake of the Woods this past week.
Save the date: celebrate successful completion of the Hwy 61 project with MnDOT
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - September 6, 2022. Please join MnDOT Thursday, Sept. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for refreshments on the Grand Marais Library lawn in celebration of the successful completion of Hwy 61 project. There will be a brief program at noon. The event is free and open to the public.
How are official state symbols chosen? Which ones have Minnesota rejected?
From our many lakes to our hearty foods, Minnesota has many well-known symbols. But there are nearly 20 officially designated for the state. How are official state symbols chosen? And which ones haven't made the cut? Good Question. You might be surprised that in the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," the...
UPDATE: Body Of Missing Man Found Who Did Not Return From Cabin In Side Lake
SIDE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are still looking for a man from Side Lake who has now been missing for over a week. 72 year-old James Frederick Napoli was last seen on August 28. He was on Sturgeon Road near his cabin in Side Lake. The next day he...
Essentia files unfair labor practice charge against MNA
As the intended strike date approaches, Essentia Health has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Minnesota Nurses Association. The charge has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging MNA failed to include Essentia Health-Duluth among the list of facilities in its 10-day strike notice. MNA filed their strike notice on September 1, while announcing a strike would begin September 12.
State Patrol extends HEAT patrols through December
Pointing to a reduction in traffic fatalities and an uptick in stops for dangerous driving infractions, the Minnesota State Patrol is extending its HEAT (Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic) program through the end of 2022. The announcement means motorists across Minnesota will continue to see a significant trooper presence on...
Drivers encouraged to review bus safety laws as kids head back to school
KSTP traffic reporter Hanna Conway is reminding drivers to brush up on traffic laws for sharing the road with school buses now that Minnesota kids are back in the classroom. The following school bus safety tips are provided by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:. Motorists must stop at least...
Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault
A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday. According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw. Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29, of Duluth, made...
