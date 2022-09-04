Lake Superior is beautiful, but she can also be brutal. When boaters on the South Shore run into trouble, Tucker Culberson is often the first call. “I’ve been around boats my whole life,” Culberson said. “When I was in high school, I was working for a sailboat charter business that had kind of a towboat rescue boat. I started going on that boat and kind of loved it, and then long story short, years later, I started this business.”

