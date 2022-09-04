Key returners: Girls Varsity: Natalie Fuller – Senior. Key newcomers: Girls Varsity: Kennedy Parkison – Freshman. Conference outlook: It is still early to tell how the conference stacks up but the traditional strong teams will be Steven Point Pacelli, Rosholt, and Iola Scandinavia on the boys side and likely Amherst, Bonduel, and Weyauwega-Fremont on the gals sides of things. Much depends on the health of all the teams and losses to graduation as well. Should be a competitive conference this year as there are some talented individuals that can influence the outcome of the conference meet.

