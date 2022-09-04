Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
D.C. Everest’s David Mayer Named WVC Boys Swimmer of the Year; All-WVC Team Named
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Boys Soccer Season Preview
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Boys Soccer Season Preview. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Boys Soccer Schedule. Zilfi Aliu (3rd in conference scoring), WVC all conference. Dalton Peterson, WVC all conference. Ethan Hafenbredl, WVC all conference. Ben Klingforth, WVC all conference. Aiden Dunn, WVC all conference. Ben Weidman, WVC all...
WSAW
Stevens Point dairy store nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in WI” contest
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point dairy store’s cheese curds have been nominated for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. Feltz’s Dairy Store was nominated by Senator Patrick Testin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce hosts the annual contest. Nominations for the contest are...
onfocus.news
Medford Raiders Cross Country Season Preview
Coaching staff: Sherry Meyer and Stephen Reynolds MASH Cross Country Program. Key Returners: Meredith Richter junior, Brooke Rudolph senior, Ella Daniels junior, Ella Dassow junior. Boys: Tanner Hraby junior, Lucas Borman senior, Nick Steliga. junior, Logan Gubser junior, and Josh Clark senior. key newcomers: Esmeralda Anderson, freshman, Riley Clark sophomore,...
onfocus.news
Newman Tennis Coasts Past Assumption
No. 1 – Ava Sukanen, Newman Catholic def. Ahnabelle Khang, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-2 , -; No. 2 – Natalie Townsend, Newman Catholic def. Kara Drewiske, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Reagan Herdrich, Newman Catholic def. Macy Vollert, Assumption, 6-4 , 6-1 , -; No. 4 – Addie Schmitt, Newman Catholic def. Ari Cavanaugh, Assumption, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
onfocus.news
Merrill Swimmers Outscore Medford
The Merrill girls defeated Medford, 93-77. Olivia Pajtash(Merrill) 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle. Bailee Sommer(Merrill) 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle. Megan Miles(Merrill) 100 backstroke(tie), 100 butterfly. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Panthers Cross Country Season Preview
Key returners: Girls Varsity: Natalie Fuller – Senior. Key newcomers: Girls Varsity: Kennedy Parkison – Freshman. Conference outlook: It is still early to tell how the conference stacks up but the traditional strong teams will be Steven Point Pacelli, Rosholt, and Iola Scandinavia on the boys side and likely Amherst, Bonduel, and Weyauwega-Fremont on the gals sides of things. Much depends on the health of all the teams and losses to graduation as well. Should be a competitive conference this year as there are some talented individuals that can influence the outcome of the conference meet.
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
WSAW
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
WSAW
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Richard Berger
Richard “Dick” E. Berger, 73, Stratford, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Country Terrace in Stratford. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield where visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Rev. Chad Anderson will officiate.
WSAW
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors in Wood County have filed a murder charge against a suspect in a 1985 homicide case. Donald Maier, 60, is expected to be formally charged Friday with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case.
onfocus.news
Historical Society Pays Tribute to Jan Thomas
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – North Wood County Historical Society (NWCHS) paid tribute to Jan Thomas, a longtime member of the group who passed away on August 29. Thomas is known as an involved community member who was especially dedicated to history and her faith. NWCHS posted the following:. “Remembering...
tomahawkleader.com
Northwoods Fall Ride returns to Tomahawk next week
TOMAHAWK – Tomahawk will once again feel the thunder as the 41st annual Northwoods Fall Ride rumbles into the city next week. After more than four decades, the annual motorcycle rally continues to draw thousands of visitors to Tomahawk, where riders can take in the scenic sights of the Northwoods and enjoy everything the area has to offer.
onfocus.news
Letter to the Editor: The Value of Credit Unions
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Submitted – Credit unions have been a pillar of Wisconsin communities since 1923, when City of Milwaukee employees gathered to start the first credit union, Prime Financial Credit Union, which still operates today and will soon celebrate its 100-year anniversary. While Wisconsin’s credit unions represent only 20% of the financial services market in the state, we positively impact the lives of our members and our communities in significant ways that benefit all Wisconsinites.
947jackfm.com
Wendy’s in Weston closes
WESTON, WI (WSAU) – The Wendy’s in Weston has closed. The fast food restaurant shut down with little notice on Saturday. The restaurant’s sign has been taken down, and the building’s windows are boarded up. A sign on the door says “Sorry for the inconvenience. The store is permanently closed.”
WSAW
Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marathon County responded to a gas leak in Rib Mountain causing several road closures. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they advised drivers of road closures at County Road NN and Harrier Ave. They said the leak was due to damage done during the excavation.
