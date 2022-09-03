Read full article on original website
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
whdh.com
Car crashes into CVS in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
WCAX
Proposed passenger train to make stops in Island Pond
ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - As of now, only freight trains run through Island Pond, but within the next few years, passengers could be stopping there on their way to places like Boston, Old Orchard Beach or Montreal. “We’re always looking for ways to expand access in the Kingdom,” said...
businessnhmagazine.com
Child Care in NH: Long Waitlists and Rising Costs
When his wife, Amanda Gamester, was just six weeks pregnant, Colby Gamester made a call to Little Blessings Child Care Center in Portsmouth seeking a spot for their soon-to-be-born child. Almost a year later, the couple received the good news they were off the waitlist and had a place for their baby.
WCAX
4 killed in New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire police department says four people died after a sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a van. Rollinsford Police say the crash on Portland Avenue was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the eastbound SUV crossed into oncoming...
WCVB
4 people killed in New Hampshire crash near Maine state line
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people are dead following a crash Sunday night in New Hampshire, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
WMUR.com
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. Members of the Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes...
GoRiverHawks.com
Boekhorst Named AE Defensive Player of the Week
BOSTON, Mass. – UMass Lowell field hockey junior goalkeeper Eleonore Boekhorst (Bilthoven, Netherlands) has been named America East Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Wednesday. Boekhorst totaled 10 saves while posting a 1.50 GAA in a 1-1 week for the River Hawks. Against...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
I-495 Hilldale Avenue Overpass Becomes Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge to Honor Haverhill Couple
Ted and Mary Murphy, owners of Garrison’s Golf Center in Haverhill, are being recognized for their longtime service and dedication to the city with the Hilldale Avenue bridge over Interstate 495 being named in their honor. Gov. Charlie Baker last week signed the “Ted and Mary Murphy Bridge” legislation...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
shorttrackscene.com
Renfrew Snags Long-Awaited Second GSPSS Win At Hudson
Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.’s first Granite State Pro Stock Series win came in a hurry. But a follow-up was a long time in the making. The young racer put all the pieces together Sunday afternoon at Hudson Speedway, driving away from Joey Doiron to win the Governor’s 100, the penultimate race of the 2022 GSPSS season.
Motorcyclist, 22, Dies in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Crash
A motorcyclist was struck and killed in Portsmouth on Saturday night. Portsmouth Police Monday said a preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle driven by Jack Tizzard, 22, from Kensington crossed the double yellow line while riding on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:20 p.m. Tizzard collided with a vehicle...
CBS News
New Hampshire man charged with assault at Dunkin'
EPPING, N.H. - A disturbance at a Dunkin' in Epping, New Hampshire on Monday led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man. Officers responded to the Dunkin' at 62 Calef Highway just before 2 p.m. Andrew Scheiner, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of assault, in addition to trespassing, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
