PFF Points Out Raiders Weakness on Offensive Line

The Raiders offensive line may be a problem this season...

The Las Vegas Raiders are not the strongest when it comes to their offensive line.

The Silver and Black released former first-round pick offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood after just one year with the team.

He was drafted 17 th overall in last year’s NFL Draft.

During the preseason, Sam Monson from Pro Football Focus pointed out that PFF did not report an above-average PFF grade overall for anyone on the offensive line.

Left tackle Kolton Miller did not appear in the preseason.

I’ve talked about it over and over again. Protection is vital for an offense to succeed in today’s NFL.

No offensive protection means more rushing plays for quarterback Derek Carr as well as the running backs. More possibilitie prone for error.

As of right now, it is looking like this year’s third-round draft pick, Dylan Parham out of Memphis will be part of the starting offensive line.

As for right tackle, Jermaine Eleumunor is trying to solidify his role.

Since the Silver and Black stayed quiet during the preseason free agency period, it looks like they are going to give it a shot with the offensive line they have now.

Time will tell if this offensive line can bring protection for Carr and co.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter , @HikaruKudo1