Klopp Downplays Impact Of Impending Julian Ward Departure
When Michael Edwards stepped down after a superb run as Liverpool FC’s Sporting Director, most people seemed cautiously optimistic that Julian Ward, his handpicked replacement, would be able to carry the torch as Liverpool looked to retool to stay competitive. So, it was quite a shock last month when news broke that Ward would step down from the role this coming summer.
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Everton beat Villa, new Gordon contract, Calvert-Lewin injury status, Souttar linked
Everton beat Aston Villa 2-0 in a friendly behind closed doors at Goodison. [EFC]. The Everton Stadium continues to rise from the banks of the Mersey. Everton are looking to get fans to provide input for their preferences on what you want at the matchday experience. [EFC]. Premier League injury...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Branthwaite talks loan, Doucoure January transfer rumours
“This is just a very nice club, PSV. There are many committed people who want to form a family club together. I ended up in a pleasant team. This is a beautiful environment for me in all respects and, moreover, this competition is a good stage for further growth as a footballer. I am very satisfied here,” says Branthwaite. [Echo via Eindhovens Dagblad]
Chelsea set to loan out Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Slonina in January — report
Chelsea are close to finalizing two deals for the January transfer window, with teenage talents Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos set to join the club from Molde FK and Vasco da Gama, respectively. Given their ages but also the non-trivial amounts that Chelsea are spending on their acquisitions — in...
Graham Potter confirms Wesley Fofana injury setback, looking to restart season with a win
After a nearly six-week winter World Cup break, Chelsea are back. Well, in a few days, on Tuesday, when we take on AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, the break hasn’t quite healed the (physical) wounds in the squad, and most of those who were injured, remain injured, with Wesley Fofana suffering a setback in the behind-closed-doors friendly last weekend and Armando Broja blowing out his knee in the other, open-doors friendly in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. That sort of bad luck has haunted us for the past couple seasons, so it sure would be nice if the football gods smiled upon us once again at some point soon.
Conte: Fraser Forster to start in goal for Tottenham vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur supporters got a good look at backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Wednesday in Spurs’ friendly draw against OGC Nice. They’ll get an even better look at him on Monday when Spurs head to Brentford to resume Premier League action. Antonio Conte announced in his pre-match press conference today that Forster, signed this summer as a free agent, will start his first Premier League match for Spurs ahead of World Cup finalist Hugo Lloris.
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Where were we
Given the number (and profile) of Tottenham Hotspur players at the World Cup, there was always likely be at least one champion amongst the squad, and indeed Cristian Romero returns to London as a winner. The rest will have some level of disappointment, especially Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane, but for everyone the focus must turn back to club football.
Wednesday December 21st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Lijnders on Injuries and Returning World Cup Stars Ahead of Restart
Liverpool are back in action Thursday when they take on Manchester City in the League Cup, though between injuries and late-returning World Cup stars it will be a mixed squad, with some youth players expected to get a chance as is often the case in England’s second cup competition.
Friday - Monday December 23rd-26th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Kaminski takeover latest, Onana talks World Cup, Cunha to Wolves
The Under-21s drew with Colchester United 1-1. [EFC]. “It feels like my work paid off. Everything that happened, goals that I set myself one year before, I achieved them. One of my biggest dreams was to play for Belgium in a World Cup and I did it last month. It is just a great feeling knowing that all the hard work I put in is paying off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo]
Reading’s 2022/23 Midterm Squad Report: Midfielders
Reading's midfield underwent heavy reconstruction during the summer, with three loanees arriving and another rejoining on a free transfer. They've fared very differently so far; one has shone and is a real contender to win 2022/23's player of the season award, while the others are yet to consistently impress. As...
WATCH: Lauren James adds a third for Chelsea against Paris Saint-Germain, 3-0!
Guro Reiten makes one of her customary defence-slicing passes to set up Fran Kirby in PSG’s box. But the attacking midfielder decides to assist Lauren James instead of striking it in, thus setting the latter up for her second goal of the night and Chelsea’s third today.
Klopp Talk: We Should Have Defended Better Against Man City
Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie saw Liverpool and Manchester Cityi both field squads missing a raft of players through injury and time off following World Cup exertions. However, England’s two standout sides in recent years still managed to put on a riveting show, with City’s unfathomable depth helping...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Liverpool FC
We are back Cityzens, and with the first Manchester City match after the World Cup break, comes my first predicted XI. This time it’s for the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup. Some players arrived back in just the last few days, and one World Cup winner is still back in his homeland. In some ways, the choices have been made for us. The first one, Stefan Ortega Moreno gets the start in goal against Liverpool.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nice: game time, open thread, and how to watch
Tottenham Hotspur are back in action at White Hart Lane today, and in front of an actual crowd! Spurs are hosting Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in a friendly, their final warm-up before Spurs resume Premier League action at Brentford on Boxing Day. It’s a friendly, but it’s also a...
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
Pascal Struijk pens 4-and-a-half year Leeds contract
Leeds United have rewarded the superb performances of Pascal Struijk this season with a new four-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old has demonstrated his fantastic talent once again this season as a stand-in left-back as Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo continue their recoveries on the sideline. Struijk arrived at Elland Road in...
Rumour Mongering: AC Milan Keeping Tabs on Keita’s Contract
Liverpool FC had been reportedly working on a new deal for Naby Keita earlier in the season. However, that situation appears to have shifted, if this report from Calciomercato is to be believed, the Guinean could be headed to Milan in the summer. According to them, AC Milan are tempted...
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-3 Loss to Manchester City
Football is back, baby! And while this match, with its five-goal scoreline, back and forth action and missed opportunities might be described as a classic for the neutral viewer, for Liverpool fans, it was mostly more of the frustrating same. Manchester City were comfortably the better side on the night,...
