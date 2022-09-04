ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

Mansfield, MA
Mansfield, MA
Walpole, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
SHIRLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
MERRIMACK, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Court records: Man charged in Worcester overdose death may have delivered wrong bag of drugs

WORCESTER — The man charged with manslaughter in the overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in March may have sold the wrong bag of drugs, police allege in court documents. Jonathan E. Delacruz, who was held on $20,000 cash bail during his arraignment Tuesday, allegedly called the woman’s boyfriend to inquire about whether the drugs had already been used, police said.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene

(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
PAWTUCKET, RI

