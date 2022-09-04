Read full article on original website
WCVB
Scammer stole thousands posing as 79-year-old man's grandson, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a person who scammed a 79-year-old man out of thousands of dollars. The victim reported Tuesday that he was contacted by a person claiming to be his grandson and was told he was in jail for a serious accident in which a 35-year-old woman was seriously injured.
Boyfriend of slain boy’s mother to enter manslaughter plea
Joseph Stapf was originally charged with child endangerment and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis' disappearance.
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
Man gets life in prison for deadly hammer attack
The 42-year-old Fall River man convicted of brutally beating his friend to death with a hammer in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police investigating stabbing at Polar Beverages facility in Auburn
AUBURN - Authorities are investigating an assault that left the victim with stab wounds. Police converged on a Polar Beverages warehouse Wednesday afternoon. Investigators from the state police spent hours at the facility on Sword Street. A victim was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center. The injuries are considered serious,...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
fallriverreporter.com
Boyfriend to plead guilty in death of mother’s 5-year-old boy found in woods in Massachusetts
The reported boyfriend originally charged with Witness Tampering and Child Endangerment in the death of the mother’s 5-year-old son has agreed to plead guilty and face up to 45 years in prison. According to multiple reports, the paperwork was filed for 30-year-old Joseph Staph in the case involving 35-year-old...
Athol man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder
An Athol man has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury of murdering Kelsey Clifford in 2019.
Court records: Man charged in Worcester overdose death may have delivered wrong bag of drugs
WORCESTER — The man charged with manslaughter in the overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in March may have sold the wrong bag of drugs, police allege in court documents. Jonathan E. Delacruz, who was held on $20,000 cash bail during his arraignment Tuesday, allegedly called the woman’s boyfriend to inquire about whether the drugs had already been used, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
Boston Police searching for suspect of apparent ‘grandparent scam’
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help from the public in locating the suspect of a relative to a scam that occurred on August 2. According to police, an 83-year-old man was called by the suspect, who claimed to be a public defender, and told that his grandson had been arrested for Reckless Endangerment and would need to be bailed out of prison.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
WMUR.com
Man intends to plead guilty to manslaughter in death of girlfriend's son Elijah Lewis
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The boyfriend of a slain New Hampshire boy's mother intends to plead guilty in connection with the child's death, according to a document obtained by News 9 Investigates. Joseph Stapf will plead guilty to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering and faces a...
Providence man pleads guilty for role in Home Depot fraud scheme
Luiyi Taveras-Garcia was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after prosecutors learned he participated in the scheme.
Lawrence police detective placed on leave amid investigation into alleged assault
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence Police Department detective has been placed on leave amid an investigation into an alleged assault. Detective Shaun McLellan was recently arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault in Salem, New Hampshire, according to the Lawrence Police Department. “In addition to the investigation by...
Jordan Coll-Torres of Worcester charged with leaving scene of Hudson car crash and being in possession of illegal firearm
A Worcester man has been accused of fleeing the scene of an early Tuesday morning car crash in Hudson — after one of the vehicles involved in the crash struck a residential home — and being in possession of an illegal firearm, according to the Hudson Police Department.
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene
(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
Blackstone Man Held On $10K Bail For Allegedly Assaulting Teenage Girl
A Blackstone man was being held on $10,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl last week, authorities said. Michael Verzosa, age 34, was arrested after police responded to call about the assault on Mendon Street in Blackstone around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said.
