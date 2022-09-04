ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development

Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Redevelopment Commission approves $2.2M for light show on Palladium exterior

The Palladium is set to become the backdrop for a light show aimed at boosting tourism in Carmel. The Carmel Redevelopment Commission in August unanimously approved up to $2.2 million to purchase and install 12 projectors on the roof of the James and Tarkington buildings south of the Palladium for the hour-long show, which will begin daily at dusk. Installation will occur in the coming months with the show expected to make its debut in mid-2023.
CARMEL, IN
rejournals.com

Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell

Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fishers, IN
Government
City
Fishers, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Fishers, IN
Business
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Current Publishing

County updates zoning ordinances: Additions made for commercial solar rights, U.S. 31 overlay district

Hamilton County has updated its zoning ordinances that includes additions for commercial solar rights and also establishes a U.S. 31 overlay district. The changes, which have been approved by Hamilton County commissioners, now means that the county has a unified development ordinance, which replaces Hamilton County Zoning and Subdivision Control ordinances that had been in effect since 1990.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
106.7 WTLC

Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Business owner announces campaign for Central District seat on Carmel City Council

Republican Leah York announced Sept. 8 that she plans to run for the Central District seat on the Carmel City Council in the 2023 municipal election. The seat is held by Councilor Bruce Kimball, who has not attended a meeting since December 2020 when he suffered a stroke. The Central District includes Midtown, City Center, the Arts & Design District and surrounding areas.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Nickel#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#The Techway Project#The Fishers Health Dept#Rebar Development
Current Publishing

Westfield City Council seeks more details from developer

Westfield City Council members are expected to hear more information this month from a developer who says a global company is seeking to locate its business on more than 180 acres on the north side of State Road 38. Indianapolis-based Holladay Properties is seeking to obtain approval from the city...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Historical society works to rehabilitate cabin

Two years ago, a cabin was found inside a barn on Shady Nook Road in Westfield. A call from the Westfield Fire Dept. that the barn was going to be torn down led to the Westfield Washington Historical Society getting to work to relocate, repair and reconstruct the piece of history on city property.
WESTFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Current Publishing

Operation KidSight comes to the 69th-annual Zionsville Fall Festival

Operation KidSight will make its first appearance at the Zionsville Fall Festival this year. KidSight is one of many projects run by the Lions Club throughout the state and will offer families the opportunity to screen their children for potential eye abnormalities. The first few years of a child’s life...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
wastetodaymagazine.com

WM acquires 2 waste, recycling businesses

Houston-based WM has made two acquisitions in recent weeks. The company acquired Clayton, Indiana-based Ray’s Trash Service and Harrisonburg, Virginia-based Green Earth LLC. According to a report from Indianapolis-based WRTV, WM acquired key assets of Ray’s Trash Service, which is a large family-owned recycling and waste collection operation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Giant Eagle plans Market District supermarket in Westfield

Giant Eagle is planning to bring a Market District supermarket to Westfield near Grand Park. The Pittsburgh-based company has filed plans with the city for a proposed 49,600-square-foot grocery store that would be located on 6.02 acres at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail at Wheeler Landing. Giant Eagle previously opened a Market District supermarket in Carmel at 11505 N. Illinois St. in 2015.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Fall Festival features smoke and fire safety demonstration and Safety Zone

This year’s Zionsville Fall Festival will feature a Smoke and Fire Safety Demonstration from 3-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10. The Zionsville Fire Dept. is conducting the engaging event with the goal of demonstrating the importance of residential sprinkler systems in a potential emergency. ZFD will be set up in the...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade

Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy