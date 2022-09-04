Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development
Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
Current Publishing
Carmel Redevelopment Commission approves $2.2M for light show on Palladium exterior
The Palladium is set to become the backdrop for a light show aimed at boosting tourism in Carmel. The Carmel Redevelopment Commission in August unanimously approved up to $2.2 million to purchase and install 12 projectors on the roof of the James and Tarkington buildings south of the Palladium for the hour-long show, which will begin daily at dusk. Installation will occur in the coming months with the show expected to make its debut in mid-2023.
rejournals.com
Dead mall in Indiana town to become mixed-use retail, housing development
A “dead mall” once considered an eyesore in the Indiana town of Logansport is being transformed into a retail and housing hub local leaders call “transformative.”. The Junction at Logansport is taking shape on Logansport’s east side, generating renewed interest in a part of town long neglected by many.
rejournals.com
Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell
Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broad Ripple businesses hope construction inconvenience will pay off
INDIANAPOLIS — A chain link fence now lines a portion of Broad Ripple Avenue as the city starts on its multi-million-dollar project to improve the street, sidewalks and drainage. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works began the first phase of construction Tuesday that stretches east of the Winthrop Avenue...
Current Publishing
County updates zoning ordinances: Additions made for commercial solar rights, U.S. 31 overlay district
Hamilton County has updated its zoning ordinances that includes additions for commercial solar rights and also establishes a U.S. 31 overlay district. The changes, which have been approved by Hamilton County commissioners, now means that the county has a unified development ordinance, which replaces Hamilton County Zoning and Subdivision Control ordinances that had been in effect since 1990.
Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
Current Publishing
Business owner announces campaign for Central District seat on Carmel City Council
Republican Leah York announced Sept. 8 that she plans to run for the Central District seat on the Carmel City Council in the 2023 municipal election. The seat is held by Councilor Bruce Kimball, who has not attended a meeting since December 2020 when he suffered a stroke. The Central District includes Midtown, City Center, the Arts & Design District and surrounding areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
Westfield City Council seeks more details from developer
Westfield City Council members are expected to hear more information this month from a developer who says a global company is seeking to locate its business on more than 180 acres on the north side of State Road 38. Indianapolis-based Holladay Properties is seeking to obtain approval from the city...
Current Publishing
Historical society works to rehabilitate cabin
Two years ago, a cabin was found inside a barn on Shady Nook Road in Westfield. A call from the Westfield Fire Dept. that the barn was going to be torn down led to the Westfield Washington Historical Society getting to work to relocate, repair and reconstruct the piece of history on city property.
‘Just filthy’: Passengers, advocates agree bus station in need of serious upgrade
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyreese Falkner just got off a bus from Bloomington on his way to Fort Wayne when he stepped out of the Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. ”Just filthy, nasty, need to be cleaned up, remodeled, do something special,” he said. ”It looks like everybody in the world ignored it.” Indeed, its likely […]
Current Publishing
Zionsville Fall Festival 2022 to feature Operation KidSight, fire safety demonstration
This year’s Zionsville Fall Festival is back, Sept. 9-11, with the theme ‘Chills and Thrills’, and will feature two new events at its 69th running. Operation KidSight and a Dangers of Smoke and Fire Safety demonstration put on by the Zionsville Fire Dept. are part of the community-centric offerings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Current Publishing
Operation KidSight comes to the 69th-annual Zionsville Fall Festival
Operation KidSight will make its first appearance at the Zionsville Fall Festival this year. KidSight is one of many projects run by the Lions Club throughout the state and will offer families the opportunity to screen their children for potential eye abnormalities. The first few years of a child’s life...
wastetodaymagazine.com
WM acquires 2 waste, recycling businesses
Houston-based WM has made two acquisitions in recent weeks. The company acquired Clayton, Indiana-based Ray’s Trash Service and Harrisonburg, Virginia-based Green Earth LLC. According to a report from Indianapolis-based WRTV, WM acquired key assets of Ray’s Trash Service, which is a large family-owned recycling and waste collection operation.
Current Publishing
First outdoor automated external defibrillator installed at Nickel Plate Amphitheater
Fishers Fire and Emergency Services has installed the city’s first outdoor automated external defibrillator, or AED, in the Nickel Plate Amphitheater complex. The self-contained unit is mounted on the exterior north wall of the Pavilion building for easy access. “The addition of this AED is to ensure quick and...
Bier Brewery to open new location in Noblesville featuring dog park, playground
NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Bier Brewery is expanding to Noblesville. The new 6,000-square-foot taproom will have a little something for everyone, including a dog park and kids' playground. The local family-owned brewery plans to open its newest taproom on four acres of property at 1618 S. 10th Street. It will...
Current Publishing
Giant Eagle plans Market District supermarket in Westfield
Giant Eagle is planning to bring a Market District supermarket to Westfield near Grand Park. The Pittsburgh-based company has filed plans with the city for a proposed 49,600-square-foot grocery store that would be located on 6.02 acres at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail at Wheeler Landing. Giant Eagle previously opened a Market District supermarket in Carmel at 11505 N. Illinois St. in 2015.
Current Publishing
Fall Festival features smoke and fire safety demonstration and Safety Zone
This year’s Zionsville Fall Festival will feature a Smoke and Fire Safety Demonstration from 3-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10. The Zionsville Fire Dept. is conducting the engaging event with the goal of demonstrating the importance of residential sprinkler systems in a potential emergency. ZFD will be set up in the...
Current Publishing
Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade
Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update
INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
Comments / 0