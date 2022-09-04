The Palladium is set to become the backdrop for a light show aimed at boosting tourism in Carmel. The Carmel Redevelopment Commission in August unanimously approved up to $2.2 million to purchase and install 12 projectors on the roof of the James and Tarkington buildings south of the Palladium for the hour-long show, which will begin daily at dusk. Installation will occur in the coming months with the show expected to make its debut in mid-2023.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO