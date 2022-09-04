Read full article on original website
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."
The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
LeBron James Gets Fans Hyped For Next Season With Latest Workout Video: “My Friends Asked Me Earlier If I Was BBQ’n For The Holiday. I Said I Am, Ask The Ones In Attendance!”
LeBron James established himself as the greatest player of his generation over a decade back, and incredibly, he is still going strong to this day. LeBron finished runner-up to Steve Nash for the MVP award all the way back in 2006, and he is now coming off a season in which he averaged over 30 points per game, just as he did in 2005-06.
Doug Gottlieb admits he was wrong about Freddie Freeman
A couple of months ago, some astonishing news was reported on Twitter surrounding Freddie Freeman‘s free agency. In a tweet that has now been deleted, Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports claimed Casey Close — Freeman’s agent during his negotiations with the Braves — never reported the Braves’ final offer to Freeman, which is why Freeman fired Close.
Byron Scott Says Only 4 NBA Teams Were Making Money Before Larry Bird And Magic Johnson Showed Up And Saved The League: "All These Guys Out Here Just Making All This Money, They Owe Magic And Larry Bird A Lot Of Kudos."
When you look at the NBA now you see a multi-billion dollar business that just keeps growing with every passing year. The ratings this past season were higher than they had been in the recent past and thanks, in part to that, the league is looking for a new broadcasting deal of about $75 billion.
Watch: Carlos Alcaraz hits behind the back shot at the U.S. Open
Carlos Alcaraz is known for his impressive “tweener” shots on the court. On Wednesday at the U.S. Open, he impressed by going behind the back. Alcaraz was facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the tournament Wednesday. Sinner was serving down 6-5 in the second set and trying to hold. He served Alcaraz out wide, causing a short return near the service line. Sinner then smacked a forehand towards the middle of the court. Alcaraz was running where he thought the ball was going and actually overran the ball, causing him to go behind his back for the shot.
Hakeem Olajuwon Said The Rockets Always Double And Triple-Teamed Michael Jordan When He Was In The Post: "Michael Was A Genius On The Low Block. He Really Did Jump First And Decide In The Air."
Michael Jordan's game is perhaps the most well-rounded one the NBA has ever seen. Barring three-point shooting, which can be accounted for by the era he played in, MJ was a master of nearly every aspect of the game. His defense was legendary, he could clamp up anyone. And Jordan was an offensive juggernaut, a combination of skill and athleticism, taking it to the basket with ease and pulling up to drain shots from the midrange.
