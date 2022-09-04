Read full article on original website
Boris ally Nadine Dorries claims Tories suffered 'collective insanity' in getting rid of PM and warns party will 'hugely regret' his ousting - as Culture Secretary declares 'all our hopes are on Liz's shoulders'
Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries has warned Tory MPs they will 'hugely regret' toppling Boris Johnson as he prepares to hand over to his successor. The Culture Secretary, who is one of Mr Johnson's most loyal supporters, claimed the Conservative Party had suffered 'collective insanity' in ousting the Prime Minister. Ms...
Priti Patel tells MPs to ‘shut up’ as she pays tribute to Boris Johnson
Priti Patel told MPs interrupting her in the House of Commons to “shut up” as she was paying tribute to Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister.The home secretary reminisced about serving during Mr Johnson’s premiership before being interrupted by jeering MPs across the dispatch box.The outgoing prime minister will be succeeded by newly-elected Tory leader Liz Truss, who secured 81,326 votes whilst her opponent Rishi Sunak gathered 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Mr Johnson is expected to give a speech ahead of visiting the Queen on Tuesday 6 September. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, is a political shape-shifter. Now she's set for her toughest transformation yet
Liz Truss, the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, is a political chameleon who has gone from a radical who called for the abolition of the monarchy to a flag-bearer of the Euroskeptic right wing of the Conservative Party.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Here's what you need to know about Liz Truss, Britain's new leader
LONDON — As a girl and a young woman, Liz Truss protested against then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and called for the abolition of the monarchy. Decades later, having risen through the ranks of Thatcher’s Conservative Party, Truss, 47, on Tuesday was appointed the United Kingdom's prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II.
Liz Truss speech – live: New PM to address UK after ‘completely deluded’ Johnson statement
Liz Truss is set to address the UK outside Number 10 later today after meeting the Queen at Balmoral Castle.Ms Truss is expected to spend about 30 minutes with the monarch at her Scottish residence before heading back to London to give her first statement as prime minister.In his farewell speech earlier, Boris Johnson promised to give his successor his “most fervent support” as she prepares to announce her plan to tackle soaring energy prices.The outgoing PM, who did not give any apology for the partygate scandal, accused the Tories of “changing the rules halfway through”.Labour deputy leader Angela...
Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain’s first without a white man in one of the top jobs
The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country’s four most important ministerial positions. Truss appointed Kwasi Kwarteng — whose parents came from Ghana in the 1960s — as Britain’s first Black...
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Liz Truss will not offer Rishi Sunak a job in her new cabinet
Defeated rival will not feature in lineup expected to feature Kwarteng, Braverman and Cleverly in top jobs
Liz Truss warned against ‘bad’ Boris Johnson mistake of filling cabinet with friends
Conservative leadership favourite Liz Truss is on course to repeat Boris Johnson’s mistake of packing her first cabinet with only allies, a senior Tory peer has warned.Polling guru Lord Hayward urged Ms Truss, widely expected to be named winner of the Tory contest today, to offer top positions to people aligned with rival Rishi Sunak.Truss is set to give allies Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and James Cleverly top roles as chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary respectively – but few Sunak supporters are in line for any cabinet roles.“To govern you are going to have to bring in some...
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
PM Truss says Britain needs strong government, not new election
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday the British people wanted a government to tackle problems rather than have another national election.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss plans £2,500 energy bills freeze
Liz Truss plans to protect households from the full impact of soaring energy prices with a £90 billion intervention.The new Prime Minister, who took office after meeting the Queen in Balmoral, is thought to be planning to freeze bills at around the £2,500 mark – some £500 higher than current levels but more than £1,000 below next month’s cap.Details have not yet been finalised, but the plan is expected to be funded through general taxation or increased borrowing rather than paid for in future energy bills.Ms Truss became the UK’s third female Prime Minister after meeting the Queen at her...
Live: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak await result of Tory leadership contest
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the new leader of the Conservative Party.The announcement is scheduled for around 12.30pm, with the winner expected to make a speech before spending the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.Boris Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation, and this will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.11.45am – Former chancellor Rishi Sunak left his home in London earlier this morning ahead of the announcement. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
James Cleverly: Who is the new Foreign Secretary?
An old ally of Boris Johnson and staunch backer of Liz Truss, James Cleverly was widely considered a shoo-in for a top role at the new prime minister’s side.It is a big promotion for the MP for Braintree, who was shuffled to the position of Education Secretary – making him the third person in that role in 48 hours – as Mr Johnson’s premiership collapsed around him in July.Asked by the PA news agency before the Tory leadership result if he would take the foreign secretary job, should it be offered by Ms Truss, he replied simply: “Who wouldn’t accept...
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
