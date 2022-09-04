EAA AirVenture Oshkosh announcer tells the story of when a NASA SR-71B Blackbird had an almost catastrophic fuel leak on a mission to perform a flyby at EAA Oshkosh

Read full article on original website
Schneider National introduces all-electric semi-truck at Green Bay headquarters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schneider National introduced its new, all-electric semi-truck at its headquarters in the City of Green Bay. After years in the making, the Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 truck is the company’s first-of-its-kind electric vehicle. This is a step toward the company’s goal of reducing...
wpr.org
'We farm the sun': For some Wisconsin dairy farmers, solar energy is a new source of income
A small town in Manitowoc County is home to two large-scale solar farms, and farmers statewide are making similar moves. Brent Sinkula has been operating the Irish Acres dairy farm for 12 years. Before that, it was his father's farm, and his home. "Since I was 5 years old, I...
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
american-rails.com
Green Bay And Western Railroad: "The Green Bay Route"
The Green Bay and Western Railroad, or "Green Bay Route," was a small, 250-mile system serving its home state of Wisconsin between Kewaunee and Winona, Minnesota. For many years the GB&W operated successfully as a bridge line, maintaining a profitable car ferry service across Lake Michigan in conjunction with Michigan's Pere Marquette and Ann Arbor.
Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades
KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Differs
I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
visitoshkosh.com
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena
SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: UWO workers plan march; West may get artificial turf; Supervisors to reconsider rejected grant
Welcome to the Sept. 5 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 33rd issue of 2022. Commercial development proposed for south side of Oshkosh Avenue. Generac moves to address storage violations. West eyes artificial turf.
spectrumnews1.com
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Do you remember Labor Day 2020 when a swarm of bees descend on home in Town of West Bend
September 5, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – It was a quiet Saturday afternoon on September 6, 2020 when a Town of West Bend couple awaited the start of the Kentucky Derby…. and then the swarm of bees arrived. “From the round plant by the...
wearegreenbay.com
Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
wearegreenbay.com
So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
whbl.com
Vehicles Entered in Plymouth Overnight
Police in Plymouth are asking residents to check their vehicles. Reports of several vehicle entries started arriving at the desk at 4:20 this morning. Whoever entered went through the vehicles but it’s not yet known if, or how many, items were taken. Lieutenant Kari Beckford, who is leading the...
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion
Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Winnebago supervisors say ‘no’ to health grant (again)
After 90 minutes of discussion and despite the endorsement of County Executive Jon Doemel, a $63,000 grant to study the local response to COVID-19 was unable to muster enough votes to pass the Winnebago Board of Supervisors Tuesday. The resolution received 21 votes but required a two-thirds majority, or 24...
