speedsport.com
Gustin, Marlar & Wilson Get Eldora Wins
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Before the conclusion of The Dream, drivers who hadn’t won a race at Eldora Speedway had their chance to reach the iconic victory lane stage for the first time. Ryan Gustin, Mike Marlar, and Daulton Wilson each scored $5,000 Chasing the Dream victories, giving them...
Aaron Martin Races To Bucket List Qualifying Win
BOONE, Iowa — Aaron Martin made the tow to Boone Speedway looking to check the 40th annual IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s off his bucket list. Next, he’ll be going dancing on Saturday night at Boone Speedway. Martin led the last 23 of 25...
Dumpert Is Super Nationals LM Ace
BOONE, Iowa — Cory Dumpert raced from 11th starting position to win the IMCA late model feature on the opening night of the 40th annual Speedway Motors IMCA Super Nationals at Boone Speedway. Jeff Aikey led the opening 39 laps, but Dean Abbey took the point on lap 40...
Overton Claims $128,000 Dream
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Brandon Overton thought he was destined to finish second Wednesday night during the 28th Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway after waiting more than two months to finish the postponed race. As lap 90 clicked off the scoreboard, he was running out of time to...
Thompson & Thornton Are Boone Mod Winners
BOONE, Iowa — Cody Thompson and Dylan Thornton won modified qualifying features on night three of the 40th annual IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals at Boone Speedway. Thompson started fifth in the opening 25-lap event and took the checkered flag ahead of Cory Sauerman, Jacob Hobscheidt and Ricky Alvarado.
