Detroit, MI

Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit

A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Michigan QB Davis Warren shares his incredible life's journey

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You could forgive the fans who attended the Michigan football Spring Game last April for not recognizing Davis Warren. After all, the quarterback was a walk-on and had never taken a snap for the Wolverines. Warren didn’t remain an unknown for long. He threw for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim

With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to broadcast ‘First Take’ live from Detroit’s WGPR-TV museum

The always outspoken and entertaining Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this week for a special gala, and he’s bringing ESPN’s “First Take” along with him. Smith is slated to speak at the WGPR Historical Society’s fundraising gala celebrating diversity in media on Saturday night (Sept. 10) in Detroit. WGPR-TV was the nation’s first Black owned and operated television station, and it’s now a broadcast museum. Amyre Makupson, Arn Tellem, Greg Kelser, and Mayor Mike Duggan are also scheduled to speak at the event.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Miguel Cabrera
Eater

Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
DETROIT, MI
fsrmagazine.com

Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant

Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

The Rudest Cities in America…and Detroit Made The List

If you travel regularly, you probably have an opinion on which place had the RUDEST locals . . . especially if you’ve traveled to Philly. There’s a new study out, which looked into the rudest cities in America . . . but they DIDN’T ask travelers . . . instead, they surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metro areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in THEIR OWN CITY.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
michiganradio.org

International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades

The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
ROMEO, MI

