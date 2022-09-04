Read full article on original website
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Tigers top prospect happy with first professional season
The Tigers drafted pitcher Jackson Jobe 3rd overall in 2020 out of high school and he's nearing the finish line of his first pro season and is pleased with progress made
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit
A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
247Sports
Michigan QB Davis Warren shares his incredible life's journey
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You could forgive the fans who attended the Michigan football Spring Game last April for not recognizing Davis Warren. After all, the quarterback was a walk-on and had never taken a snap for the Wolverines. Warren didn’t remain an unknown for long. He threw for...
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim
With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to broadcast ‘First Take’ live from Detroit’s WGPR-TV museum
The always outspoken and entertaining Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this week for a special gala, and he’s bringing ESPN’s “First Take” along with him. Smith is slated to speak at the WGPR Historical Society’s fundraising gala celebrating diversity in media on Saturday night (Sept. 10) in Detroit. WGPR-TV was the nation’s first Black owned and operated television station, and it’s now a broadcast museum. Amyre Makupson, Arn Tellem, Greg Kelser, and Mayor Mike Duggan are also scheduled to speak at the event.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
Michigan, Michigan State jump in latest AP Poll
Week 1 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans certainly will be pleased to see both their respective teams have moved up in the latest edition of the AP Poll rankings. The Wolverines easily handled...
Eater
Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tour
Pitbull performs in Clarkston, Mich. on Aug. 31, 2022.Andrew Roth. It may have been the last day of meteorological summer, but Miami rapper Pitbull brought the season’s biggest party to Clarkston on Wednesday.
wcsx.com
The Rudest Cities in America…and Detroit Made The List
If you travel regularly, you probably have an opinion on which place had the RUDEST locals . . . especially if you’ve traveled to Philly. There’s a new study out, which looked into the rudest cities in America . . . but they DIDN’T ask travelers . . . instead, they surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metro areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in THEIR OWN CITY.
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan
DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
fox2detroit.com
Go inside historic art deco homes during Detroit's University District tours
On Saturday, seven homeowners in Detroit's University District will showcase their houses. Step inside to see the art deco bathrooms and ornate plasterwork that make up this neighborhood.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
michiganradio.org
International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus
After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
Detroit News
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades
The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
