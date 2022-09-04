If you travel regularly, you probably have an opinion on which place had the RUDEST locals . . . especially if you’ve traveled to Philly. There’s a new study out, which looked into the rudest cities in America . . . but they DIDN’T ask travelers . . . instead, they surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metro areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in THEIR OWN CITY.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO