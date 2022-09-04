Read full article on original website
Related
Commanders can't sputter in opener
If Washington is to post its first winning season under third-year coach Ron Rivera and avoid perhaps another franchise upheaval over the offseason, it needs a strong start. The Commanders need to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Tiki: Was change in Zach Wilson timeline to prevent Robert Saleh from fielding more questions?
Tiki Barber wonders if Zach Wilson’s injury timeline suddenly changed because Robert Saleh wants to quiet the questions about his quarterback’s health.
NFL・
Comments / 0