Charges filed in a homicide from 37 years ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Murder charges have been filed in killing from 37 years ago in Wisconsin Rapids. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with the 1985 stabbing death of Benny Scruggs. The stabbing happened in a trailer park. The suspect and the victim were next-door neighbors. Maier is...
Sentence announced in armed apartment break-in
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A man who broke into an apartment while armed with a rifle was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Justin L. Salazar, 31, was in Portage County Court on Tuesday. During the break-in last September Salazar threatened a resident, and fired twice. No one...
Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
Plea bargain for bank robber
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who robbed the WoodTrust Bank in Wausau has reached a plea bargain. The terms of the agreement with prosecutors for Tommy Pittman, 55, will become public after an appearance in Marathon County Court. Sentencing will be at a later date. On May 20...
Man Drowns In Adams County
DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Authorities say a man drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River Sunday. Deputies in Adams County initially received a call Sunday of a man who had gone underwater at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area. Witnesses report the man jumped off a cliff into the water, resurfaced and then began struggling before going underwater again.
Industrial accident in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – There was an industrial accident at a Stevens Point mill on Wednesday morning. The fire department was called to Pixelle Specialty Solutions around 6:30am. A funnel became disconnected from a silo there. Two people were struck by the falling assemblage. They were treated at...
No serious injuries in three-vehicle crash
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) There were no serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Schofield on Wednesday morning. Everest Metro PD reports that one of the vehicles failed to yield while turning left from Grand Avenue onto Skelly Street. The turning vehicle crashed into another vehicle. That vehicle was pushed on top of a third car that was stopped at a red right.
Wausau Hires Liason Officer For Homeless Issues
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The City of Wausau has hired a liason officer, a non sworn position under the police department, that will deal with issues revolving around the unhoused population of the city. The Wausau Pilot & Review is reporting that the city has hired Tracy Rieger, former...
Wausau River District unveils new downtown murals
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Downtown Wausau is a little more colorful thanks to the debut of two new murals. The murals can be found on Clark Street and South 2nd Avenue in Wausau’s River West neighborhood. One features a giant bird, which is an homage to the “Bird...
Dairy Closing Leads To Milk Shortage At Some Area Schools
WESTON, WIS (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Your child’s lunchtime routine might include milk, but some school districts are now struggling with getting enough supply for students. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Borden Dairy announced in May it would be closing its Illinois plant, and cutting back to only producing sour cream at its De Pere plant.
Wausau City Clerk Announces ‘I Voted’ Sticker Design Contest
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Most students in grades 4K through 12 may not be eligible to vote, but this year they can still be part of the mid-term election by helping design the official “I Voted” stickers for the event. Wausau City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde announced the...
