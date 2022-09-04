ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Charges filed in a homicide from 37 years ago

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Murder charges have been filed in killing from 37 years ago in Wisconsin Rapids. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with the 1985 stabbing death of Benny Scruggs. The stabbing happened in a trailer park. The suspect and the victim were next-door neighbors. Maier is...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Sentence announced in armed apartment break-in

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A man who broke into an apartment while armed with a rifle was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Justin L. Salazar, 31, was in Portage County Court on Tuesday. During the break-in last September Salazar threatened a resident, and fired twice. No one...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Bicyclist Hospitalized After Hitting Car In Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An adult female bicyclist was injured after failing to stop at a stop sign and being struck by a vehicle in Stevens Point on Wednesday, according to police. The crash occurred at Franklin St. and First St. intersection. Per witnesses an adult female...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Plea bargain for bank robber

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who robbed the WoodTrust Bank in Wausau has reached a plea bargain. The terms of the agreement with prosecutors for Tommy Pittman, 55, will become public after an appearance in Marathon County Court. Sentencing will be at a later date. On May 20...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Some Marshfield residents call for speed bumps on West 17th Street

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Some Marshfield residents called for speed humps to be placed in their neighborhood after multiple complaints of excessive speeding in the area were made. West 17th Street is already a high-traffic area, and it gets worse as speedy drivers enter the scene. “It’s almost like...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Industrial accident in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – There was an industrial accident at a Stevens Point mill on Wednesday morning. The fire department was called to Pixelle Specialty Solutions around 6:30am. A funnel became disconnected from a silo there. Two people were struck by the falling assemblage. They were treated at...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau River District unveils new downtown murals

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Downtown Wausau is a little more colorful thanks to the debut of two new murals. The murals can be found on Clark Street and South 2nd Avenue in Wausau’s River West neighborhood. One features a giant bird, which is an homage to the “Bird...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Dairy Closing Leads To Milk Shortage At Some Area Schools

WESTON, WIS (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Your child’s lunchtime routine might include milk, but some school districts are now struggling with getting enough supply for students. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Borden Dairy announced in May it would be closing its Illinois plant, and cutting back to only producing sour cream at its De Pere plant.
WESTON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau School Board Swears In New Member

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School board has a new member. Cory Sillars was sworn onto the board at Tuesday night’s meeting. Sillars, a Wausau School District parent and local business owner, was selected after an application process that included interviews with the candidates. He fills the...
WAUSAU, WI

