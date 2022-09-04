Read full article on original website
Charges filed in a homicide from 37 years ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Murder charges have been filed in killing from 37 years ago in Wisconsin Rapids. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with the 1985 stabbing death of Benny Scruggs. The stabbing happened in a trailer park. The suspect and the victim were next-door neighbors. Maier is...
Sentence announced in armed apartment break-in
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A man who broke into an apartment while armed with a rifle was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Justin L. Salazar, 31, was in Portage County Court on Tuesday. During the break-in last September Salazar threatened a resident, and fired twice. No one...
Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Hitting Car In Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An adult female bicyclist was injured after failing to stop at a stop sign and being struck by a vehicle in Stevens Point on Wednesday, according to police. The crash occurred at Franklin St. and First St. intersection. Per witnesses an adult female...
Plea bargain for bank robber
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who robbed the WoodTrust Bank in Wausau has reached a plea bargain. The terms of the agreement with prosecutors for Tommy Pittman, 55, will become public after an appearance in Marathon County Court. Sentencing will be at a later date. On May 20...
Some Marshfield residents call for speed bumps on West 17th Street
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Some Marshfield residents called for speed humps to be placed in their neighborhood after multiple complaints of excessive speeding in the area were made. West 17th Street is already a high-traffic area, and it gets worse as speedy drivers enter the scene. “It’s almost like...
Industrial accident in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – There was an industrial accident at a Stevens Point mill on Wednesday morning. The fire department was called to Pixelle Specialty Solutions around 6:30am. A funnel became disconnected from a silo there. Two people were struck by the falling assemblage. They were treated at...
Wausau River District unveils new downtown murals
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Downtown Wausau is a little more colorful thanks to the debut of two new murals. The murals can be found on Clark Street and South 2nd Avenue in Wausau’s River West neighborhood. One features a giant bird, which is an homage to the “Bird...
Dairy Closing Leads To Milk Shortage At Some Area Schools
WESTON, WIS (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Your child’s lunchtime routine might include milk, but some school districts are now struggling with getting enough supply for students. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Borden Dairy announced in May it would be closing its Illinois plant, and cutting back to only producing sour cream at its De Pere plant.
Wausau School Board Swears In New Member
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School board has a new member. Cory Sillars was sworn onto the board at Tuesday night’s meeting. Sillars, a Wausau School District parent and local business owner, was selected after an application process that included interviews with the candidates. He fills the...
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol Investigating Kuyoth’s Klassics
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Officers with both the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an investigation today at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford. WAOW TV reports that officers conducted multiple interviews and searches at three locations beginning at 8 AM Thursday. The nature of the...
