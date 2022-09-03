NEW ORLEANS – South Alabama volleyball's Kailey Keeble was named the Sun Belt Conference Setter of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office. Keeble recorded three double-doubles and totaled 141 assists, 50 digs, one service ace, five block-assists and one solo block in three matches last weekend at the SFA Invitational in Nacogdoches, Texas. The Maryville, Tenn., native tallied 36 assists and 13 digs, along with two block-assists against Tulsa to open the weekend, and finished with 48 assists and 16 digs in addition to one service ace and two block-assists against SFA Friday evening. Keeble then recorded a season-high 57 assists and 21 digs, along with one kill, one solo block and one block-assist in a win over McNeese State to close the tournament.

