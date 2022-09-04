Read full article on original website
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in September 2022. The American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives in South OC Beaches throughout 2022. You can...
San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
Orange County California Labor Day Closures Monday September 5 2022
Labor Day 2022 is Monday September 5 2022. Labor Day is an observed State and Federal Holiday. U.S. Post Office ( No Mail Delivery)
LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to […] The post LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Dana Point City Meetings Guide For September 2022
Dana Point Community Members can participate in Dana Point City Meetings during the Month of September 2022. South OC Beaches has all the information for you to participate in Dana Point City Meetings. Dana Point Community Engagement Fall 2022. Dana Point City Meetings are at Dana Point City Plaza. Dana...
San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022
The San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting is Wednesday September 7 2022. The Public is encouraged to attend. This Study Session updates Planning Commissioners on City-initiated amendments to Specific Plans that address General Plan goals and policies pertaining to automotive service uses within the Business and Industrial Parks of Rancho San Clemente and Talega Specific Plans.
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Big Bear
A wildfire erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest Monday, prompting the evacuation of homes and other structures just a short distance from Big Bear Lake. The Radford Fire was estimated to be 200 acres in size with no containment as of 7:15 p.m., officials with the San Bernardino National Forest tweeted. The San Bernardino […]
Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms for parts of SoCal, 5th Flex Alert
Southern California's extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations.
Pico Rivera girl dies after becoming trapped underneath boat in storm-tossed Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera has died after a monsoon storm hit Lake Havasu, trapping her underneath a boat.The girl had been swimming with several others near Havasu Landing Casino on Lake Havasu when the storm hit the area with extremely high winds, capsizing a boat and trapping her underneath, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.Mohave County Sheriff's divers were called int to rescue the girl from underneath the capsized boat, and she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was eventually flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she pronounced dead at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.The girl's name has not been released.The National Weather Service out of Las Vegas had warned boaters to stay alert, particularly on Mohave and Lake Havasu, due to storms that were seen developing Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings had been issued for the areas that same evening.The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Corporal Blackard or Deputy Poe at (760) 326-9200.
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Surge Of Moisture To Southern California
Hurricane Kay will track near Baja California through late week. Kay will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Baja California. Its moisture could increase rain chances in Southern California by this weekend. Hurricane Kay will track near Mexico's Baja California Peninsula in the coming days and could also send...
Small earthquake rattles near Manhattan Beach
LOS ANGELES - A small earthquake struck Sunday morning near Manhattan Beach. The 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit just after 6 a.m. with a depth of 11.8 km, according to the USGS. There is no word on any damage or injuries.
