Orange, CA

macaronikid.com

Savor Santa Ana Returns with Love on Thursday, September 8th

At Savor Santa Ana, you stroll the sidewalks and sample tastes from unique, local restaurants and bars throughout downtown Santa Ana. Live musicians and pop-up shows light the way, and a double decker 1961 London bus will provide free rides around downtown. The theme this year promotes romance for foodies: "The way to another's heart is through their stomach"
SANTA ANA, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Corn Mazes Near Orange County

As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022

Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022

San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
orangecoast.com

On the Market: A Sunset Beach Home with Beach Frontage

This three-story home has 70 feet of beach frontage. Of note: Take a dip in the pool with a beachfront deck and rinse off at the outdoor shower. Alexis Pico is a doctor of veterinary medicine at Stonecreek Animal Hospital. She shares advice for keeping your pets cool this month.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Design Review Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022

Laguna Beach Administrative Design Review Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022. Laguna Beach has many City Meetings in the Month of September 2022. A Laguna Beach City meeting is a great place for Laguna Beach Citizens to be informed on what is happening in their City. A Laguna Beach meeting is...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
AdWeek

Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Beaches#Local Life#Arts And Crafts#Localevent#Crafts Community Booth#Santiago Canyon Jazz Band#American#Goodtime
localocnews.com

City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico

In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
SEAL BEACH, CA
irvinestandard.com

Irvine’s own Riviera

September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp

LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
precinctreporter.com

Seniors: Get Resources, Free Laptops, Hotspots and Food

Before there were laptops, and back when there was plenty of affordable food to go around, seniors would welcome a friendly face and an old-fashioned knock at the door to see if they needed any help. Today, reaching the sick and the shut-ins with vital life-saving information can be as...
LONG BEACH, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!

Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
RIVERSIDE, CA
theeastsiderla.com

An East L.A. housing project begins to rise from the ashes

East Los Angeles -- The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA

