Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
macaronikid.com
Savor Santa Ana Returns with Love on Thursday, September 8th
At Savor Santa Ana, you stroll the sidewalks and sample tastes from unique, local restaurants and bars throughout downtown Santa Ana. Live musicians and pop-up shows light the way, and a double decker 1961 London bus will provide free rides around downtown. The theme this year promotes romance for foodies: "The way to another's heart is through their stomach"
enjoyorangecounty.com
Corn Mazes Near Orange County
As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
orangecoast.com
On the Market: A Sunset Beach Home with Beach Frontage
This three-story home has 70 feet of beach frontage. Of note: Take a dip in the pool with a beachfront deck and rinse off at the outdoor shower. Alexis Pico is a doctor of veterinary medicine at Stonecreek Animal Hospital. She shares advice for keeping your pets cool this month.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Design Review Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022
Laguna Beach Administrative Design Review Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022. Laguna Beach has many City Meetings in the Month of September 2022. A Laguna Beach City meeting is a great place for Laguna Beach Citizens to be informed on what is happening in their City. A Laguna Beach meeting is...
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
Anaheim Residents Use Public Spaces to Cool Down During Heat Wave
While Orange County – along with the rest of California – is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave this week, residents in cities like Anaheim are using public libraries, parks and community centers to cool off. An excessive heat warning was put in place by the National Weather Service...
localocnews.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
irvinestandard.com
Irvine’s own Riviera
September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
precinctreporter.com
Seniors: Get Resources, Free Laptops, Hotspots and Food
Before there were laptops, and back when there was plenty of affordable food to go around, seniors would welcome a friendly face and an old-fashioned knock at the door to see if they needed any help. Today, reaching the sick and the shut-ins with vital life-saving information can be as...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!
Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
localocnews.com
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana makes the Top 20 list of pizzerias in the OC Register
The front page of today’s print edition of the Orange County Register has an article about locations to get creative and tasty pizza in Orange County — and a farewell article from Brad A. Johnson, the food critic of the Register for the last ten years. I have...
theeastsiderla.com
An East L.A. housing project begins to rise from the ashes
East Los Angeles -- The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project...
Senior Mobile Home Rental Assistance Program Coming to Huntington Beach; Is it Enough?
Facing rent increases, senior mobile home owners in Huntington Beach living on tight incomes at Skandia Mobile Home Park have been asking their elected city council members for help, while many fear they will lose the homes they planned to spend the rest of their lives in. They have routinely...
