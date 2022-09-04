Read full article on original website
Laguna Beach Design Review Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022
Laguna Beach Administrative Design Review Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022. Laguna Beach has many City Meetings in the Month of September 2022. A Laguna Beach City meeting is a great place for Laguna Beach Citizens to be informed on what is happening in their City. A Laguna Beach meeting is...
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in September 2022. The American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives in South OC Beaches throughout 2022. You can...
Antelope Valley Summer Rain is Brief Relief from Relentless Heat Wave
Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, CA: A summer shower drenched the Lancaster / Palmdale area on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the midst of a continuing heat wave. Video was shot by Key News Network at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue M and Sierra Highway in Lancaster. Temperature at...
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
Fairview Fire: Evacuation orders remain in place after 2 killed in 4,500-acre blaze in Hemet
A wildfire in Hemet that killed two people and injured another has burned at least 4,500 acres, and thousands of homes remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
Pico Rivera girl dies after becoming trapped underneath boat in storm-tossed Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera has died after a monsoon storm hit Lake Havasu, trapping her underneath a boat.The girl had been swimming with several others near Havasu Landing Casino on Lake Havasu when the storm hit the area with extremely high winds, capsizing a boat and trapping her underneath, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.Mohave County Sheriff's divers were called int to rescue the girl from underneath the capsized boat, and she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was eventually flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she pronounced dead at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.The girl's name has not been released.The National Weather Service out of Las Vegas had warned boaters to stay alert, particularly on Mohave and Lake Havasu, due to storms that were seen developing Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings had been issued for the areas that same evening.The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Corporal Blackard or Deputy Poe at (760) 326-9200.
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022
The San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting is Wednesday September 7 2022. The Public is encouraged to attend. This Study Session updates Planning Commissioners on City-initiated amendments to Specific Plans that address General Plan goals and policies pertaining to automotive service uses within the Business and Industrial Parks of Rancho San Clemente and Talega Specific Plans.
Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms for parts of SoCal, 5th Flex Alert
Southern California's extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations.
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
Small earthquake rattles near Manhattan Beach
LOS ANGELES - A small earthquake struck Sunday morning near Manhattan Beach. The 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit just after 6 a.m. with a depth of 11.8 km, according to the USGS. There is no word on any damage or injuries.
