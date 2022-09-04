Read full article on original website
Irvine Farmers Market Tuesday September 6 2022
Irvine Farmers Market on Tuesday September 6 2022. Lots of great produce, food, and custom crafts available at this great little market in a beautiful location. Irvine Farmers Market at Irvine Regional Park at 9:00am-1:00pm. Irvine Farmers Market at 1 Irvine Park Road in Irvine California. For more information please...
San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
Dana Point City Meetings Guide For September 2022
Dana Point Community Members can participate in Dana Point City Meetings during the Month of September 2022. South OC Beaches has all the information for you to participate in Dana Point City Meetings. Dana Point Community Engagement Fall 2022. Dana Point City Meetings are at Dana Point City Plaza. Dana...
San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022
The San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting is Wednesday September 7 2022. The Public is encouraged to attend. This Study Session updates Planning Commissioners on City-initiated amendments to Specific Plans that address General Plan goals and policies pertaining to automotive service uses within the Business and Industrial Parks of Rancho San Clemente and Talega Specific Plans.
San Clemente City Council Meeting Tuesday September 6 2022
The San Clemente City Council Meeting is Tuesday September 6 2022. SC Community Engagement Event At SC Community Center at 6:00pm. Amphitheater Development: Establishment of a Citizens Committee to further analyze the feasibility of an Amphitheater. If you want more information or you want your voice to be heard you...
