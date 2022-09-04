World’s greatest equestrians compete in final day of Hampton Classic

The world’s best equestrians are competing Sunday in the final day of the Hampton Classic.

Each year, about 50,000 people come to watch the athletes compete for $1 million in prize money.

“There’s more than 80 shops and really good food. Lots to see and do in addition to our Grand Prix,” said Shanette Cohen, the event’s executive director.

In addition to its wide selection of food option, the Hampton Classic is famous for its celebrity guests. Among those who have attended in recent years are Sofia Vergara, Jimmy Fallon, Bobby Flay, Billy Joel, Brooke Shields, and Jennifer Lopez.

"You get to watch the riders and their incredible talent, so it's great energy,” said model Sailor Brinkley Cook.

“I love the Hampton Classic, I’ve been coming here so many years. My daughter Victoria rode in the Hampton Classic so it's very special for me to be here,” said Luann De Lesseps, of The Real Housewives of New York City.

News 12’s Antoinette Biordi took in the electric atmosphere in Bridgehampton.