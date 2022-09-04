ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating single-car accident

By Kevin Arnold
 3 days ago

Groton ― Town police and fire departments responded to a single-car accident early Sunday morning.

In a news release, police said they received a call at 12:57 a.m. for an overturned vehicle at Starr Lane in Mystic. The driver was identified as Jacob T. Nash, 31, of New York, N.Y. who was semiconscious and partially trapped under the vehicle. The passenger, Nancy R. Dominguez, 25, of West Babylon, N.Y., was conscious and alert but trapped under the 2016 BMW 320.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the vehicle sped through the northbound intersection of Cliff Lane and Starr Street. and continued onto Starr Lane, a gravel road, where it was determined Nash lost control. The vehicle fishtailed off the road where it struck a boulder on the left shoulder of the road, went airborne, tumbled over, and hit a SNET utility pole before coming to a stop upside down on a rock retaining wall.

Police said Nash and Dominguez were removed from the vehicle. Nash was stabilized and taken to Hartford Hospital by the Life Star helicopter for his injuries. Dominguez was stabilized and taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London for further treatment.

Units from the Town of Groton, Ledyard and Stonington Police Departments Accident Reconstruction Teams are currently investigating the accident, police said.

Police from Groton were joined by officers from Stonington and Ledyard at the scene. Firefighters from Old Mysic, Mystic and North Stonington also responded to the call, as did ambulances from Electric Boat, Groton and Mystic River. The L+M Medic and Life Star were also present.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or who has any information that may assist in the investigation, to contact the Groton Town Police at (860) 441-6712.

IN THIS ARTICLE
