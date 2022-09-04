ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Independent

Jack de Bromhead: Parents of 13 year-old jockey killed in horseracing accident pay tribute

The grieving parents of a 13-year-old jockey who died following a horse racing accident have paid tribute to their “extraordinary and beautiful” son.In an online post, leading horse trainer Henry de Bromhead and his wife Heather described Jack de Bromhead as a “perfect, funny, loving son”.His death has caused shock among the Irish racing community, after he passed away in County Kerry on Saturday.He had been taking part in Glenbeigh horse and pony race at Rossbeigh beach. The racing event was immediately cancelled following the incident.It is understood the young jockey fell from his horse.“On September 3rd we said goodbye...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'

The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman drowns while filming afternoon swim on Facebook livestream at Canada hotel

A 24-year-old woman tragically drowned while filming an afternoon swim on a Facebook livestream in Canada. Careworker Hellen “Wendy” Nyabuto’s family is now seeking help to repatriate her body from Toronto to her home country of Kenya. “On Thursday 18th August, Hellen was enjoying an afternoon swim when she tragically drowned,” her younger brother Enock Nyabuto wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. “Your generous contributions towards this cause are highly appreciated as we go through this extreme circumstance of losing a loved one.”Nyabuto was staying at a Key Motel in Chatsworth, Ontario, when she appeared smiling and interacting with viewers of...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
HEALTH
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
SPORTS
BBC

Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery

The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold

A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
HEALTH
BBC

Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health

Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says

A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Adam El Mihdawy: American tennis player banned after admitting match-fixing charges

Adam El Mihdawy has been banned from tennis for three-and-a-half years and fined $5,000 (£4,346) after admitting match-fixing charges. The American, 32, was sanctioned for fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing and failing to report corrupt approaches in line with the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). The International...
TENNIS
BBC

Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen was devoted to her royal dynasty of corgis

The snappy little dogs had a penchant for nipping servants’ ankles, but the Queen was devoted to her corgis. Her first, Susan, was given to her as an 18th birthday present by her parents in 1944. The Queen had fallen in love with her father’s dog Dookie, a Pembrokeshire...
ANIMALS

