Jack de Bromhead: Parents of 13 year-old jockey killed in horseracing accident pay tribute
The grieving parents of a 13-year-old jockey who died following a horse racing accident have paid tribute to their “extraordinary and beautiful” son.In an online post, leading horse trainer Henry de Bromhead and his wife Heather described Jack de Bromhead as a “perfect, funny, loving son”.His death has caused shock among the Irish racing community, after he passed away in County Kerry on Saturday.He had been taking part in Glenbeigh horse and pony race at Rossbeigh beach. The racing event was immediately cancelled following the incident.It is understood the young jockey fell from his horse.“On September 3rd we said goodbye...
‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party
The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'
The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
Girl, 7, crushed to death by falling 440lb marble statue while playing in hotel courtyard
A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death by a 440lb marble statue while playing outside a hotel. Lavinia Trematerra, from Italy, was struck by the hefty object in the courtyard of a hotel in Munich, Germany, on Friday evening. Three bystanders at the scene ran to her aid after hearing...
Woman drowns while filming afternoon swim on Facebook livestream at Canada hotel
A 24-year-old woman tragically drowned while filming an afternoon swim on a Facebook livestream in Canada. Careworker Hellen “Wendy” Nyabuto’s family is now seeking help to repatriate her body from Toronto to her home country of Kenya. “On Thursday 18th August, Hellen was enjoying an afternoon swim when she tragically drowned,” her younger brother Enock Nyabuto wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. “Your generous contributions towards this cause are highly appreciated as we go through this extreme circumstance of losing a loved one.”Nyabuto was staying at a Key Motel in Chatsworth, Ontario, when she appeared smiling and interacting with viewers of...
Country star Luke Bell dead at 32 as friends mourn ‘heartbreaking’ news
COUNTRY singer Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, as friends mourn the "heartbreaking" news. The Tuscon Police Department exclusively confirmed to The Sun that Luke, 32, was found dead in Tuscon, Arizona. The investigation remains "active" and the death is currently "unknown," according to authorities. Saving Country...
Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital
A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says
A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
Adam El Mihdawy: American tennis player banned after admitting match-fixing charges
Adam El Mihdawy has been banned from tennis for three-and-a-half years and fined $5,000 (£4,346) after admitting match-fixing charges. The American, 32, was sanctioned for fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing and failing to report corrupt approaches in line with the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). The International...
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
Elizabeth II enjoyed robust health throughout long reign
Notable deterioration only occurred in last two years and particularly after death of Philip
Queen was devoted to her royal dynasty of corgis
The snappy little dogs had a penchant for nipping servants’ ankles, but the Queen was devoted to her corgis. Her first, Susan, was given to her as an 18th birthday present by her parents in 1944. The Queen had fallen in love with her father’s dog Dookie, a Pembrokeshire...
Keith Davis: He was protecting the oceans - then he disappeared
Keith Davis disappeared at sea thousands of miles from home. His body has never been found. Now the mystery of his death has shone a light on a maritime world that is largely hidden from view, writes Rachel Monroe. At my local grocery store in Texas, I can buy a...
