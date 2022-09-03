Read full article on original website
Related
wglr.com
New booster to target Omicron subvariants now available
FITCHBURG, Wis. – A new COVID-19 booster meant to specifically target the most widely circulating Omicron subvariants is now available in the Madison area, and more doses are expected later this week. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy received its Moderna supply last Friday, and on Tuesday morning the pharmacy received its...
wglr.com
UW Health nurses to go on strike as push for union continues
MADISON, Wis. — After three years of fighting to unionize, UW Nurses are going on strike. The strike will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, and run through Friday, September 16th at 7 a.m. For many UW Health nurses, after years of trying to address these issues,...
wglr.com
Complaint lays out new details in case of 11-month-old’s overdose death
MADISON, Wis. — An 11-month-old girl who died from a drug overdose last July had 13 times the amount of fentanyl in her blood than the amount necessary to kill an adult, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint filed Tuesday lays out new details in the case against...
wglr.com
Circle of Hands, Inc. brings free lunch to Brittingham Park
A free lunch was available Monday at Brittingham Park for anyone in need. Organizers with Circle of Hands, Inc. grilled and smoked ribs for their annual benefit picnic for the homeless. Those who stopped by could get a bite to eat and learn more about local resources that help those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
Report analyzes equity, disability access at Henry Vilas Zoo, Dane County parks
MADISON Wis. — Dane County has released the results and recommendations of an independent study into how to make the Henry Vilas Zoo and county parks more equitable and accessible to all visitors. The study looked at who is — and who is not — using the zoo and...
wglr.com
Construction begins on new interchange at US 12/18, County AB east of Madison
The project includes a new diamond interchange between the highways just east of the current at-grade intersection with Highway AB. Access to Highway 12/18 between Interstate 39-90 and the new interchange, except for right turns from eastbound Highway 12/18 to Millpond Road, will be eliminated, and drivers will instead need to use new frontage roads.
wglr.com
LaborFest returns after two-year hiatus
MADISON – Another event has returned to the capital city after taking a pause during the pandemic. On Monday afternoon, LaborFest ended its two-year hiatus, as hundreds showed up to enjoy live music, local food, and lawn games. However, organizers said that while fun and festive, the event holds a deeper meaning.
wglr.com
Taste of Madison brings flavor in 40th year
MADISON, Wis. — Taste of Madison was back and better than ever on Sunday. With 70 different restaurants on-site, with a massive variety, 26 bars and beverage stands all run by volunteer groups, and three massive stages with free performances from headline acts such as Daughtry and Yung Gravy, attendees got a taste of what Madison has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglr.com
Khari Sanford sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole
The couple was found shot and left for dead in the UW Arboretum in March 2020. Sanford, who was dating Potter and Carre’s daughter at the time of the murders, was found guilty of killing the couple in May. During the hearing, state attorneys recommended that Sanford not be...
wglr.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured on Cottage Grove Road
Police said that the driver cooperated with officers, and intoxication and speed are not believed to have contributed to the crash. Police said that initial digital evidence shows the driver may have had a green light at the time of the crash. An investigation is ongoing, and no citations have...
wglr.com
In the 608: First Day for Sun Prairie Schools
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Tuesday, September 6th marks the first day of school for the Sun Prairie Area School District. This also marks the start of classes at the brand new Sun Prairie West High School. Sun Prairie residents passed a $164 million referendum three years ago in order to fund the new school.
wglr.com
No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point
MADISON, Wis. — The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wglr.com
27-year-old shot, seriously injured on Madison’s south side
Police said that the shooting was not random, but no suspects are in custody as of Monday morning. An investigation is ongoing. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wglr.com
A planned heist: Torchio’s pick-six sparks Badgers blowout win
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin needed a spark Saturday night and that’s where John Torchio entered the picture. Late in the first quarter, the senior safety picked off a pass and returned it for 100 yards for the Badgers first touchdown of the night. That interception return set a record for the longest pick-six in school history, but the best part? He planned it.
wglr.com
I-39 South open after car fire outside of Portage
PORTAGE, Wis. — The right lane of I-39 southbound near Portage is back open after a vehicle fire. Traffic is slowed near Highway 33 because of the fire. Footage from the scene showed an ambulance, fire truck and law enforcement in the area. A white truck, pulled over to the shoulder, appeared to be engulfed in flames.
wglr.com
Despite shutout win, Badgers drop to No. 19 in AP poll
The Badgers are one of seven teams, including Ohio State and Clemson, who fell in the poll despite winning. Wisconsin was the only one of the seven to not allow their opponent to score. In fact, the Badgers were the only Top 25 team besides No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Texas A&M to shut out their opponent in Week 1.
Comments / 0