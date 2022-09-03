ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

New booster to target Omicron subvariants now available

FITCHBURG, Wis. – A new COVID-19 booster meant to specifically target the most widely circulating Omicron subvariants is now available in the Madison area, and more doses are expected later this week. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy received its Moderna supply last Friday, and on Tuesday morning the pharmacy received its...
FITCHBURG, WI
UW Health nurses to go on strike as push for union continues

MADISON, Wis. — After three years of fighting to unionize, UW Nurses are going on strike. The strike will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, and run through Friday, September 16th at 7 a.m. For many UW Health nurses, after years of trying to address these issues,...
MADISON, WI
Circle of Hands, Inc. brings free lunch to Brittingham Park

A free lunch was available Monday at Brittingham Park for anyone in need. Organizers with Circle of Hands, Inc. grilled and smoked ribs for their annual benefit picnic for the homeless. Those who stopped by could get a bite to eat and learn more about local resources that help those...
MADISON, WI
Construction begins on new interchange at US 12/18, County AB east of Madison

The project includes a new diamond interchange between the highways just east of the current at-grade intersection with Highway AB. Access to Highway 12/18 between Interstate 39-90 and the new interchange, except for right turns from eastbound Highway 12/18 to Millpond Road, will be eliminated, and drivers will instead need to use new frontage roads.
MADISON, WI
LaborFest returns after two-year hiatus

MADISON – Another event has returned to the capital city after taking a pause during the pandemic. On Monday afternoon, LaborFest ended its two-year hiatus, as hundreds showed up to enjoy live music, local food, and lawn games. However, organizers said that while fun and festive, the event holds a deeper meaning.
MADISON, WI
Taste of Madison brings flavor in 40th year

MADISON, Wis. — Taste of Madison was back and better than ever on Sunday. With 70 different restaurants on-site, with a massive variety, 26 bars and beverage stands all run by volunteer groups, and three massive stages with free performances from headline acts such as Daughtry and Yung Gravy, attendees got a taste of what Madison has to offer.
MADISON, WI
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured on Cottage Grove Road

Police said that the driver cooperated with officers, and intoxication and speed are not believed to have contributed to the crash. Police said that initial digital evidence shows the driver may have had a green light at the time of the crash. An investigation is ongoing, and no citations have...
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
In the 608: First Day for Sun Prairie Schools

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Tuesday, September 6th marks the first day of school for the Sun Prairie Area School District. This also marks the start of classes at the brand new Sun Prairie West High School. Sun Prairie residents passed a $164 million referendum three years ago in order to fund the new school.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point

MADISON, Wis. — The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th...
MADISON, WI
27-year-old shot, seriously injured on Madison’s south side

Police said that the shooting was not random, but no suspects are in custody as of Monday morning. An investigation is ongoing. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
A planned heist: Torchio’s pick-six sparks Badgers blowout win

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin needed a spark Saturday night and that’s where John Torchio entered the picture. Late in the first quarter, the senior safety picked off a pass and returned it for 100 yards for the Badgers first touchdown of the night. That interception return set a record for the longest pick-six in school history, but the best part? He planned it.
MADISON, WI
I-39 South open after car fire outside of Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — The right lane of I-39 southbound near Portage is back open after a vehicle fire. Traffic is slowed near Highway 33 because of the fire. Footage from the scene showed an ambulance, fire truck and law enforcement in the area. A white truck, pulled over to the shoulder, appeared to be engulfed in flames.
PORTAGE, WI
Despite shutout win, Badgers drop to No. 19 in AP poll

The Badgers are one of seven teams, including Ohio State and Clemson, who fell in the poll despite winning. Wisconsin was the only one of the seven to not allow their opponent to score. In fact, the Badgers were the only Top 25 team besides No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Texas A&M to shut out their opponent in Week 1.
MADISON, WI

